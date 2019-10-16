Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For MY BRILLIANT FRIEND at the National Theatre

When the most important person in her life goes missing without a trace, Lenu Greco, now a celebrated author, begins to recall a relationship of more than 60 years. First meeting on the dangerous streets of post-war Naples, friends Lila and Lenu experience turbulent social and political change, from the rise of the Camorra to the sexual revolution and the transformation of their neighbourhood, city and nation. But even as life repeatedly tries to pull them in separate directions, they remain inextricably bound to one another.

Based on the celebrated novels by Elena Ferrante - published in over 50 countries - My Brilliant Friend is an epic story of love, violence, ambition and self-destruction.

Following a sell-out run at Rose Theatre Kingston, the acclaimed two-part adaptation of Elena Ferrante's MY BRILLIANT FRIEND by April De Angelis (Jumpy) is reworked for the Olivier stage by Melly Still (Coram Boy). Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack return to the roles they originated as Lenu and Lila.

Cast also includes Justin Avoth, Adam Burton, Amiera Darwish, Trevor Fox, Danielle Henry, Martin Hyder, Kezrena James, David Judge, Wela Mbusi, Victoria Moseley, Emily Mytton, Al Nedjari, Mary Jo Randle, Jonah Russell, Colin Ryan, John Sandeman, Ira Mandela Siobhan, Badria Timimi, Ben Turner, Emily Wachter, Toby Wharton, and Elizabeth Mary (Em) Williams.

With set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, music by James Fortune, lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth, sound design by Jon Nicholls, movement direction by Sarah Dowling, video designer Tal Yarden, fight direction John Sandeman, puppetry direction and design by Toby Olié.

My Brilliant Friend, a co-production with Rose Theatre Kingston, in which Ferrante's four novels become one play, presented in two parts, previews from 12 November, with a two show press day on Tuesday 26 November, in rep until 22 February.





