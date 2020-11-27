Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Dominion Theatre

Exclusive photography has been released from the rehearsal room with preparations underway for the musical staged concert of A Christmas Carol. Performances will begin at the Dominion Theatre on Monday 7 December.

The photos feature Brian Conley, Jacqueline Jossa, Matt Jay-Willis, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin and Cedric Neal rehearsing for the show.

The full cast has also been announced for the musical staged concert. Joining previously announced Brian Conley, Jacqueline Jossa, Matt Jay-Willis, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin, Martyn Ellis, Rebecca Lock, Cedric Neal, Sam Oladeinde and Jeremy Secomb will be Simbi Akande, Will Arundell, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Lizzie Bea, Joshua Gannon, James Gant, Shirley Jameson, Kurt Kansley, Alex Lodge, Matthew McDonald, Minal Patel, Jemma Revell, Rebecca Ridout and Lee Van Geleen.

The show will also feature three teams of children on rotation. The role of Tiny Tim will be shared by William Barker, Osian Salter and Brodie Edwards, while the remaining childrens role will be shared by Victoria Alsina, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Asanda Abbie Masike, Charlie Mclellan, Nicholas Parris, Gabriel Payne, Angelica-Pearl Scott, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Katherine Wilson.

In total, the Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent piece will feature over 50 performers, including the 24-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre.

If you become unable to attend, unwell or are having to isolate, you will be able to exchange your tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before your performance.

RB Health & Safety Solutions are providing COVID security and testing strategies for the production.

A Christmas Carol is a strictly limited run from 7th December 2020 to 2nd January 2021. The hit musical The Prince of Egypt will resume its run at the Dominion Theatre in the Spring of 2021, pending UK Government advice.

