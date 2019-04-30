Photo Flash: Inside Orange Tree Theatre's New Play OUT OF WATER

Lucy Briggs-Owen, Zoe West and Tilda Wickham appear in the new play Out of Water, about a lesbian couple expecting a baby, written by Zoe Cooper. It follows her hit play Jess and Joe Forever, which played at the Orange Tree in 2016 and Traverse in 2017 in a co-production with Farnham Maltings. Guy Jones (Joe White's Mayfly) directs this joint commission between the OT and the Royal Shakespeare Company. The production is designed by Camilla Clarke, the lighting designer is Jess Bernberg, the Sound Designer & Composer is Helen Skiera and Casting Director is Matthew Dewsberry. There are over 900 £12.50 Under 30s tickets available throughout the run.

And we are watching the huge grey waves crashing and this is the moment when I say I have to tell you something

Claire and her wife Kit have moved from the confines of London to the wide open coasts of South Shields.

To be nearer family, to be nearer the sea, to put down roots. To have a baby.

Claire's new job at the local school is a step up, and she wants to make a real difference, but she soon discovers that she has as much to learn from her students as they have from her...

My name is Fish. The pronoun that I go by is they.

A tender new play about gender, wild swimming, and how we define who we are.

