Photo Flash: Inside MO AND THE RED RIBBON's Trek Through London

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF), London's leading festival of outdoor theatre and performing arts, runs from 21 June - 6 July in locations across Royal Greenwich, East London and, for the first time, the City of London. This year, the annual free outdoor festival features more than 130 performances and 15 UK premières, and includes opening and closing ceremonies in celebration of the spirit of the people and places in which these two major events will take place.

Compagnie L'Homme Debout (France) presents the UK Première of MO and the Red Ribbon.

Meet MO, a giant child puppet, who wakes up in Bow to find he has been separated from his family. With a red ribbon as a guide, help MO on his journey in this promenade production which explores the experience of migration from a child's perspective, offering an ultimately optimistic look at the world we inhabit and those we share it with.

Photo Credit: Doug Southall





