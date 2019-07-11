Photo Flash: Inside Gala Night at CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN

Based on the best-selling novel by Louis de Bernières, CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is adapted by Evening Standard Award-winner and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee Rona Munro and is directed by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Melly Still.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is an epic love story set on the Greek island of Cephalonia. It follows the lives of Dr Iannis, his beautiful, strong-willed daughter Pelagia and the Italian Captain Antonio Corelli, during the Italian and German occupation of the island in World War II.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN stars Alex Mugnaioni as Captain Antonio Corelli, Madison Clare as Pelagia, Joseph Long as Dr Iannis, Ryan Donaldson as Carlo, Ashley Gayle as Mandras and Fred Fergus as Francesco. Completing the cast are Graeme Dalling as Soldier, Eliot Giuralarocca as Priest, Luisa Guerreiro as Goat, Kezrena James as Lemoni, Eve Polycarpou as Drosoula, John Sandeman as Soldier, Stewart Scudamore as Velisarios, Kate Spencer as Günter and Elizabeth Mary Williams as Psipsina.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is produced by Neil Laidlaw, Church & State Productions, Rose Theatre Kingston and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.