Photo Flash: Inside Gala Night at CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN

Jul. 11, 2019  

Based on the best-selling novel by Louis de Bernières, CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is adapted by Evening Standard Award-winner and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee Rona Munro and is directed by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Melly Still.

Check out photos from Gala Night below!

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is an epic love story set on the Greek island of Cephalonia. It follows the lives of Dr Iannis, his beautiful, strong-willed daughter Pelagia and the Italian Captain Antonio Corelli, during the Italian and German occupation of the island in World War II.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN stars Alex Mugnaioni as Captain Antonio Corelli, Madison Clare as Pelagia, Joseph Long as Dr Iannis, Ryan Donaldson as Carlo, Ashley Gayle as Mandras and Fred Fergus as Francesco. Completing the cast are Graeme Dalling as Soldier, Eliot Giuralarocca as Priest, Luisa Guerreiro as Goat, Kezrena James as Lemoni, Eve Polycarpou as Drosoula, John Sandeman as Soldier, Stewart Scudamore as Velisarios, Kate Spencer as Günter and Elizabeth Mary Williams as Psipsina.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is produced by Neil Laidlaw, Church & State Productions, Rose Theatre Kingston and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Adam Garcia

Adam Garcia

Alex Mugnaioni

Alex Mugnaioni and Madison Clare

Anthea Turner

Anthea Turner

Ashley Gayle

Bertie Carvel

Bruno Tonioli

Cara Horgan

Dame Esther Rantzen

Danny Walters

David Seaman & Frankie Poultney

Melly Still

Eve Polycarpou

Fred Fergus

Harriet Thorpe

Harriet Thorpe

Jon Culshaw

Joseph Long and Eve Polycarpou

Judy Murray

Louis de Bernieres and Melly Still

Louis de Bernieres and girlfriend

Louis de Bernieres

Adam Garcia & Bruno Tonioli

Alex Mugnaioni, Louis de Bernieres, Madison Clare

Valentino Zucchetti & Sergei Polunin

Kezrena James, Madison Clare, Kate Spencer

Ryan Donaldson, Fred Fergus

Madison Clare

Maimie Mccoy

Nicholas Pinnock

Nina Sosanya

Pattie Boyd

Sergei Polunin

Cast and Creatives

Cast and Creatives

Cast

Cast

Tina Daheley

Rona Munro



