Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's THE COLOR PURPLE

Jun. 14, 2019  

Get a peek inside the rehearsal room of Leicester's Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's upcoming co-production of The Color Purple.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg's 1985 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, The Color Purple is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical which follows heroine Celie as she discovers her own identity and power over the course of 40 years in 20th century southern America.

Made in the Midlands, the regional UK premiere will play at Curve, Leicester from 28th June - 13th July, followed by 16th - 20th July at Birmingham Hippodrome, with a national press night at Curve on Wednesday 3rd July at 7pm.

The cast is led by T'Shan Williams as Celie, Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister's son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie's sister Nettie and DelRoy Brown as Pa.

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola,Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

Tickets for The Color Purple at Curve are on sale now. To book online visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit the Box Office team in person at Curve.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Ako Mitchell

Alex Parker

Anelisa Lamola & Geoff Aymer

Anelisa Lamola and Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy

Anelisa Lamola

Danielle Fiamanya

DelRoy Brown

Geoff Aymer, Joanna Francis and Anelisa Lamola

Jo Servi

Joanna Francis

Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy

Karen Mavundukure

Mark Smith

Perola Congo & Simon-Anthony Rhoden

Perola Congo & Simon-Anthony Rhoden

Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Danielle Fiamanya, Landi Oshinowo, Danielle Kassarate and Joanna Francis

Simon-Anthony Rhoden & Mark Smith

Simon-Anthony Rhoden

T'Shan Williams

T'Shan Williams

Tinuke Craig

Tinuke Craig



