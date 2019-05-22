Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING

"When that bell rings, your life is entirely in your hands."

1869. Deep in the heart of Victorian London is a theatre where only the strongest survive. Controlled by men and constrained by corsets, four very different women are drawn into the dark underground world of female boxing; each finds an unexpected freedom in the ring. As their lives begin to intertwine their journey takes us from grand drawing rooms to rowdy backstreet pubs where the women fight inequality as well as each other. But with the final showdown approaching, only one can become the Lady Boxing Champion of the World...

Photo Credit: Mitzide Margary





