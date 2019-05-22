Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
"When that bell rings, your life is entirely in your hands."
1869. Deep in the heart of Victorian London is a theatre where only the strongest survive. Controlled by men and constrained by corsets, four very different women are drawn into the dark underground world of female boxing; each finds an unexpected freedom in the ring. As their lives begin to intertwine their journey takes us from grand drawing rooms to rowdy backstreet pubs where the women fight inequality as well as each other. But with the final showdown approaching, only one can become the Lady Boxing Champion of the World...
Photo Credit: Mitzide Margary
Alice Kerrigan
Emma McDonald (Anna Lamb) Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter) FionaSkinner (Polly Stokes) Jessica Regan (Matilda 'Matty' Blackwell)
Emma McDonald (Emma McDonald), Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter), FionaSkinner (Polly Stokes)
Fiona Skinner (Polly Stokes) and Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter)
Fiona Skinner(Polly Stokes), Owen Brenman(Professor Charlie Sharp),Tom Lorcan (Paul Stokes),Wilf Scolding(Gabriel Lamb)and Jessica Regan (Matilda Blackwell)
Jane How (Aunt George), Kate Waters (fight director) and Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter)
Jessica Regan (Matilda 'Matty' Blackwell) and Wilf Scolding (Gabriel Lamb)
Kate Waters (fight director) and Tom Lorcan (Paul Stokes) and Fiona Skinner (Polly Stokes)