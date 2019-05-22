Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING

May. 22, 2019  

"When that bell rings, your life is entirely in your hands."

1869. Deep in the heart of Victorian London is a theatre where only the strongest survive. Controlled by men and constrained by corsets, four very different women are drawn into the dark underground world of female boxing; each finds an unexpected freedom in the ring. As their lives begin to intertwine their journey takes us from grand drawing rooms to rowdy backstreet pubs where the women fight inequality as well as each other. But with the final showdown approaching, only one can become the Lady Boxing Champion of the World...

Photo Credit: Mitzide Margary

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Alice Kerrigan

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Emma McDonald (Anna Lamb) Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter) FionaSkinner (Polly Stokes) Jessica Regan (Matilda 'Matty' Blackwell)

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Emma McDonald (Emma McDonald), Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter), FionaSkinner (Polly Stokes)

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Fiona Skinner (Polly Stokes) and Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter)

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Fiona Skinner(Polly Stokes), Owen Brenman(Professor Charlie Sharp),Tom Lorcan (Paul Stokes),Wilf Scolding(Gabriel Lamb)and Jessica Regan (Matilda Blackwell)

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Jane How (Aunt George), Kate Waters (fight director) and Celeste Dodwell (Violet Hunter)

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Jessica Regan (Matilda 'Matty' Blackwell) and Wilf Scolding (Gabriel Lamb)

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
Kate Waters (fight director) and Tom Lorcan (Paul Stokes) and Fiona Skinner (Polly Stokes)



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Charles Busch Brings NATIVE NEW YORKER to London
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING
  • Guest Blog: Scott Maidment On Lola's Underground Casino
  • Miles Jupp Will Star In West End Transfer Of THE LIFE I LEAD
  • Justin Audibert Announces Season At The Unicorn
  • 2019 National Theatre Connections Festival Premieres Ten Brand New Plays Staged By Young People

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup