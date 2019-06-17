Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Jun. 17, 2019  

Get a peek inside the rehearsal room for Shakespeare in the Squares' A Midsummer Night's Dream, the company's fourth production touring London's glorious private squares and gardens. Tatty Hennessy directs Gemma Barnett (Hermia/Snug/Fairy), Paul Giddings (Theseus/Oberon/Quince), Jodie Jacobs (Bottom/Egeus), Sioned Jones (Hippolyta/Titania), David Leopold (Lysander/Starveling), Riad Richie (Demetrius/Snout), Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Helena/Flute) and James Tobin (Puck/Philostrate). The production runs from 19 June to 11 July, with press night at Arundel and Ladbroke Gardens on 25 June.

Shakespeare's wild play of love and magic is transplanted to 1920s Britain, a country bruised by battle and economic hardship where our lovers chafe against the constraints and conventions of an older generation and seek to find freedom in the forest. There they stumble upon a riotous world untouched by time, still revelling in illusion. Moonlight suffuses this drama, bringing romance and a touch of madness - even in an oppressive world, all manner of things can happen under cover of night.

Photo Credit: James Millar

Daivd Leopold, Hannah Sinclair Robinson

David Leopold and Gemma Barnett

Daivd Leopold, Hannah Sinclair Robinson

Daivd Leopold

Gemma Barnett and Paul Giddings

Riad Richie

