Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For MR. GUM AND THE DANCING BEAR- THE MUSICAL At The National Theatre

Jul. 18, 2019  

Who likes bears? Everyone likes bears! Well, not quite everyone...Mr Gum is a complete horror who hates children, animals and fun of any kind - so when a big bear called Padlock strolls into town, trouble can't be far off. Can nine-year-old Polly and her band of misfit friends help Padlock escape the villain's evil clutches, or will Mr Gum and his gruesome butcher sidekick prevail?

Based on the hilariously anarchic, award-winning children's books, Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear - the Musical! promises to be an all-singing, all-dancing, occasionally-burping extravaganza for children and adults alike.

Author Andy Stanton creates the book and lyrics, with music by Jim Fortune. Cast is Richard Cant, Steve Furst, Keziah Joseph, Helena Lymbery, Kate Malyon and Gary Wilmot. Directed by Amy Hodge with set and costume designs by Georgia Lowe, music director is Tarek Merchant, lighting design is by Lee Curran, choreography by Fleur Darkin, sound design by Carolyn Downing and puppetry by Jimmy Grimes.

Suitable for 7yrs+ with half-price tickets for under-18s.

Free family activities will take place in the Dorfman Foyer one hour before each 2pm performance.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

