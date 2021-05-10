Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
The first show of the Harold Pinter Theatre RE:EMERGE season is Amy Berryman's Walden. Get a peek inside rehearsals!
Starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, and Lydia Wilson. Directed by Ian Rickson. Previews from 22 May, and running until 12 June.
After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.
The RE:EMERGE season will create a space for vital, new voices and fresh talent in the West End and beyond, working alongside some of the industry's greatest theatremakers and artists. The extraordinary collection of plays curated by Sonia Friedman Productions with Ian Rickson - Artistic Director for the season - tackles urgent issues integral to rebuilding our society, including structural inequality, climate change and the economics of truth in an internet age. Supported using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE will support the theatre-makers of the future, provide vital work for the freelance community and celebrate the live experience as we begin to build back to the full reopening of British theatre.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson, Fehinti Balogun
Fehinti Balogun, Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson
Director Ian Rickson