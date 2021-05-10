Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN

Starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, and Lydia Wilson. 

May. 10, 2021  

The first show of the Harold Pinter Theatre RE:EMERGE season is Amy Berryman's Walden. Get a peek inside rehearsals!

Starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, and Lydia Wilson. Directed by Ian Rickson. Previews from 22 May, and running until 12 June.

After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.

The RE:EMERGE season will create a space for vital, new voices and fresh talent in the West End and beyond, working alongside some of the industry's greatest theatremakers and artists. The extraordinary collection of plays curated by Sonia Friedman Productions with Ian Rickson - Artistic Director for the season - tackles urgent issues integral to rebuilding our society, including structural inequality, climate change and the economics of truth in an internet age. Supported using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE will support the theatre-makers of the future, provide vital work for the freelance community and celebrate the live experience as we begin to build back to the full reopening of British theatre.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson, Fehinti Balogun

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Fehinti Balogun, Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Gemma Arterton

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Fehinti Balogun

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Fehinti Balogun, Lydia Wilson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Lydia Wilson

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal of Amy Berryman's WALDEN
Director Ian Rickson


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories
SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement on Easing Restrictions Photo

SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement on Easing Restrictions

Guest Blog: Nick Bromley on Stage Ghosts Photo

Guest Blog: Nick Bromley on Stage Ghosts

Linzi Hateley Will Return as The Narrator at Some Performances of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING T Photo

Linzi Hateley Will Return as The Narrator at Some Performances of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Les Dennis Joins the Cast of HAIRSPRAY at The London Coliseum Photo

Les Dennis Joins the Cast of HAIRSPRAY at The London Coliseum


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ballet Companies in Korea Downsize and Relocate in Response to the Pandemic
  • Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music Will Return in May 2021
  • K-Pop Idols From SHINee, Day 6, NU'EST and GOT7 Will Lead Korean Production of MIDNIGHT SUN
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!