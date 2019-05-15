Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Premiere of CORAL BROWNE: THIS F***ING LADY!

Get a first look below at the UK première of Coral Browne: This F***ing Lady!, written and directed by Maureen Sherlock. Amanda Muggleton stars in this one-woman play based on the real life of the stage and screen star Coral Browne. It opens at King's Head Theatre on 19 May and runs until 3 June.

In 1934 aged 20 Coral Browne arrived in London from Australia with £50 in her pocket, stars in her eyes and driving ambition in her heart. 85 years later Coral is back in London to let you know how that starry-eyed 20 year-old turned out!

Her flamboyance, her biting wit, her glamorous lifestyle are distant memories now. But for nearly 50 years smart London dinner parties were not complete without reporting the latest hilarious Coral Browne 'bon and four-letter mots!' They don't make them like Coral any more. She was a one-off and that's something worth celebrating.

Photo Credit: Prospect Productions





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You