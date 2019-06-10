Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Premiere of AFTERGLOW

Jun. 10, 2019  

Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come head to head with one another's notions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

Premiering in the UK after a multiple-extended hit run Off-Broadway, where it sold more than 23,000 seats in a 69-seat theatre and grossed over $1million, Afterglow, by S. Asher Gelman, is a "steamy stripped-down look at gay intimacy' (Huffington Post) coming to Southwark Playhouse for a strictly limited seven-week season from Wednesday 5 June to Saturday 20 July.

The cast features Jesse Fox (Hard Feelings, Finborough) as Darius, Sean Hart (Coriolanus, Titus Andronicus, RSC) as Josh and Danny Mahoney (White Fang, Park Theatre) as Alex.

Directed by Tom O'Brien
Set and Costume Designer Libby Todd
Lighting Designer David Howe
Sound Designer Joel Price
Movement Director Lee Crowley
Casting Director Anne Vosser
General Management David Adkin Limited

Produced by Adam Roebuck, Aaron Quintana and Justin Coffman.

Contains strong language and nudity.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell

Danny Mahoney, Jesse Fox

Jesse Fox, Sean Hart

Jesse Fox, Danne Mahoney

Sean Hart, Danny Mahoney

Jesse Fox, Sean Hart

Jesse Fox, Sean Hart

Danny Mahoney, Jesse Fox

Jesse Fox, Sean Hart

Jesse Fox, Danny Mahoney

Sean Hart, Jesse Fox

 



    popup