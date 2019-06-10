Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Premiere of AFTERGLOW

Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come head to head with one another's notions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

Premiering in the UK after a multiple-extended hit run Off-Broadway, where it sold more than 23,000 seats in a 69-seat theatre and grossed over $1million, Afterglow, by S. Asher Gelman, is a "steamy stripped-down look at gay intimacy' (Huffington Post) coming to Southwark Playhouse for a strictly limited seven-week season from Wednesday 5 June to Saturday 20 July.

The cast features Jesse Fox (Hard Feelings, Finborough) as Darius, Sean Hart (Coriolanus, Titus Andronicus, RSC) as Josh and Danny Mahoney (White Fang, Park Theatre) as Alex.

Directed by Tom O'Brien

Set and Costume Designer Libby Todd

Lighting Designer David Howe

Sound Designer Joel Price

Movement Director Lee Crowley

Casting Director Anne Vosser

General Management David Adkin Limited

Produced by Adam Roebuck, Aaron Quintana and Justin Coffman.

Contains strong language and nudity.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell



Danny Mahoney, Jesse Fox



Jesse Fox, Sean Hart



Jesse Fox, Danne Mahoney



Sean Hart, Danny Mahoney



Jesse Fox, Sean Hart



Jesse Fox, Sean Hart



Danny Mahoney, Jesse Fox



Jesse Fox, Sean Hart



Jesse Fox, Danny Mahoney



Sean Hart, Jesse Fox





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You