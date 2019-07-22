Photo Flash: Casting Announced For The Turbine Theatre's TORCH SONG; First Look at the Cast!

Jul. 22, 2019  

Final casting has been announced for the Turbine Theatre's inaugural production, Torch Song. Alongside the previously announced Matthew Needham (Arnold), Daisy Boulton (Laurel), Dino Fetscher (Ed) and Rish Shah (Alan), are Jay Lycurgo (David) and Bernice Stegers (Ma).

The groundbreaking and Tony Award winning story of drag queen Arnold Beckoff (Matthew Needham - Chernobyl, HBO, Summer & Smoke, Almeida/West End) and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan is a hilarious and heartbreaking portrait of love, loss, sexual identity and the deep longing for family approval that drives us all forward, and drives us all crazy.

This new revival of Harvey Fierstein's dizzyingly funny and deeply touching landmark play, is presented by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills for The Turbine Theatre, and is directed by Olivier Award winning Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom, On The Town). The production features design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, sound by Seb Frost, with casting by Will Burton.

Torch Song runs for a strictly limited season from 22 August - 13 October 2019, with press night on Friday 6 September.

Further productions in The Turbine's first season will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Cast

Bernice Stegers

Daisy Boulton

Dino Fetscher

Jay Lycurgo

Matthew Needham

Rish Shah



