Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced

The cast includes Ben Caplan as Camillo, Andrew French as Polixenes, Amanda Hadingue as Paulina, Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Hermione and Joseph Kloska as Leontes.

Apr. 14, 2021  

A filmed adaptation of The Winter's Tale will be broadcast on BBC Four on Sunday 25 April 2021 at 7pm, celebrating Shakespeare's birthday weekend and marking the first time in RSC history that a production will have a televised World Premiere. The production will subsequently be available on BBC iPlayer, and the RSC will also stream the production to Subscribers, Members and Patrons based outside the UK following the BBC broadcast. This filmed adaptation, with plans for cinema and DVD release, will be the only opportunity to experience the production, as there are currently no plans for a future staged run.

Check out photos below!

The Winter's Tale film adaptation forms part of BBC Lights Up, an unprecedented season of plays for BBC TV and radio, produced in partnership with theatres across the UK and continuing BBC Arts' Culture in Quarantine initiative.

Directed by Erica Whyman, RSC Deputy Artistic Director, and featuring the entire cast due to appear in the postponed 2020 production, The Winter's Tale has been re-rehearsed adhering to strict safety measures. It has been adapted for the television broadcast by the original creative team, including; Set Design by Tom Piper, Costume Design by Madeleine Girling, Lighting by Prema Mehta, Music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, Movement by Anna Morrissey, and Fights by Kate Waters. The production features Screen Direction by Bridget Caldwell. The cast includes Ben Caplan as Camillo, Andrew French as Polixenes, Amanda Hadingue as Paulina, Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Hermione and Joseph Kloska as Leontes.

Photo credit: Topher McGrillis

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Joseph Kloska and Kemi-Bo Jacobs

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Assad Zaman and Georgia Landers

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Joseph Kloska and Kemi-Bo Jacobs

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Joseph Kloska

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Joseph Kloska

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Anne Odeke

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Assad Zaman and Georgia Landers

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Georgia Landers

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Kemi-Bo Jacobs

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Amanda Hadingue

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Kemi-Bo Jacobs

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Andrew French

Photos: First Look at RSC's THE WINTER'S TALE, Part of BBC LIGHTS UP; Broadcast Dates Announced
Kemi-Bo Jacobs


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Present Master Class on August Wilson Photo

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Present Master Class on August Wilson

World Premiere of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in ANNA & SERGEI to be Offered Photo

World Premiere of Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in ANNA & SERGEI to be Offered by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Goodspeed Musicals Announces Spring & Summer Virtual Education Programs Photo

Goodspeed Musicals Announces Spring & Summer Virtual Education Programs

GOD IS A COMEDIAN Premieres This Friday, Featuring Denise Manning, Dria Brown, Harper Mile Photo

GOD IS A COMEDIAN Premieres This Friday, Featuring Denise Manning, Dria Brown, Harper Miles and More


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUEEN/JOURNEY Celebrates Classic Rock at Prima Theatre
  • Touchstone Theatre Announces Spring Latinx Block Party
  • MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Casting Underway at Ephrata Performing Arts Center
  • DECEMBER SONGS Announced At Hershey Area Playhouse