Photo Flash: First Look at PIPPIN at The Garden Theatre

Producers of 'Pippin' at London's exciting new outdoor theatre venue, The Garden Theatre at The Eagle in Vauxhall, have released production images ahead of its 2 press performances this week on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 September.



Featuring an exceptional cast of West End performers, 'Pippin', extended due to overwhelming demand. It now runs until Sunday 11 October.



After launching with the sold-out, critically acclaimed musical 'Fanny and Stella' - which also extended its run twice due to overwhelming public demand - The Garden Theatre at The Eagle presents an exciting new production of the Broadway musical about a prince learning the true meaning of glory, love and war...

'Pippin' is an iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. It features an infectiously unforgettable score, including 'Magic to Do' and 'Corner of the Sky', from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz ('Wicked', 'Godspell'), who has given his blessing to perform the show for the first time ever with an ensemble cast of six.

