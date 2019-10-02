Photo Flash: First Look at PAVILION at Theatr Clwyd

Theatr Clwyd presents the world première of Emily White's debut play Pavilion. Artistic Director Tamara Harvey directs Ifan Huw Dafydd (Dewi), Carly-Sophia Davies (Jess), Caitlin Drake (Myfanwy), Ellis Duffy (Gary), Michael Geary (Evan), Lowri Hamer (Bethan), Victoria John (Big Nell), Kristian Phillips (Lloyd), Adam Redmore (Mark/Will), Rebecca Smith-Williams (Mary) and Tim Treloar (Dylan). The production opens at Theatr Clwyd on 2 October, with previews from 26 September, until 12 October.

Dance. Drink. Fight. Snog.



Friday night. Music pounds, lager flows, lust ignites and fists fly. This run-down spa town in a forgotten corner of Wales is filled with big personalities and even bigger egos.



A new dark comedy by Wales' Emily White and directed by the company's Artistic Director Tamara Harvey.

Pavilion is Emily White's debut play. She originally trained as an actress at RADA, before obtaining an MA in Theatre Writing at York University. In 2018 she won a place on Channel 4's 4Screenwriting Course and this year she was selected to be part of the BBC Wales Writersroom group. She is currently writing a digital theatre piece for Wrapt Films/Open Sky Theatre and is also developing projects for TV, radio, theatre and film.





