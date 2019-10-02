Photo Flash: First Look at PAVILION at Theatr Clwyd

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

Theatr Clwyd presents the world première of Emily White's debut play Pavilion. Artistic Director Tamara Harvey directs Ifan Huw Dafydd (Dewi), Carly-Sophia Davies (Jess), Caitlin Drake (Myfanwy), Ellis Duffy (Gary), Michael Geary (Evan), Lowri Hamer (Bethan), Victoria John (Big Nell), Kristian Phillips (Lloyd), Adam Redmore (Mark/Will), Rebecca Smith-Williams (Mary) and Tim Treloar (Dylan). The production opens at Theatr Clwyd on 2 October, with previews from 26 September, until 12 October.

Dance. Drink. Fight. Snog.

Friday night. Music pounds, lager flows, lust ignites and fists fly. This run-down spa town in a forgotten corner of Wales is filled with big personalities and even bigger egos.

A new dark comedy by Wales' Emily White and directed by the company's Artistic Director Tamara Harvey.

Pavilion is Emily White's debut play. She originally trained as an actress at RADA, before obtaining an MA in Theatre Writing at York University. In 2018 she won a place on Channel 4's 4Screenwriting Course and this year she was selected to be part of the BBC Wales Writersroom group. She is currently writing a digital theatre piece for Wrapt Films/Open Sky Theatre and is also developing projects for TV, radio, theatre and film.

Adam Redmore

Adam Redmore and Caitlin Drake

Adam Redmore and company

Caitlin Drake

Caitlin Drake

Carly-Sophia Davies, Rebecca Smith-Williams

Ellis Duffy

Ellis Duffy

Ifan Huw Dafydd

Kristian Phillips, Adam Redmore

Ellis Duffy, Carly-Sophia Davies, Lowri Hamer

Rebecca Smith-Williams, Lowri Hamer, Carly-Sophia Davies

Rebecca Smith-Williams, Lowri Hamer, Carly-Sophia Davies

Lowri Hamer

Lowri Hamer, Carly-Sophia Davies

Lowri Hamer, Adam Redmore

Lowri Hamer and company

Michael Geary

Tim Treloar

Victoria John

Victoria John and ensemble



