Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich

Jun. 17, 2019  

David Mamet's new play Bitter Wheat is in previews at the Garrick Theatre in London with a press night on Wednesday 19 June 2019.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

John Malkovich plays Barney Fein, Doon Mackichan plays Sondra, Ioanna Kimbook plays Yung Kim Li, Alexander Arnoldplays Roberto, Teddy Kempner plays Doctor Wald, Matthew Pidgeon plays The Writer and Zephryn Taitte plays Charles Arthur Brown.

David Mamet directs Bitter Wheat, with designs by Christopher Oram and lighting by Neil Austin.

Bitter Wheat is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

For more information, visit www.bitterwheatplay.com.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Alexander Arnold, John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Alexander Arnold

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Alexander Arnold, John Malkovich, Ioanna Kimbook, Doon Mackichan

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Doon Mackichan

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Doon Mackichan, John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Doon Mackichan, John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Ioanna Kimbook

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Ioanna Kimbook, John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Ioanna Kimbook, John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Ioanna Kimbook, John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Ioanna Kimbook

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Matthew Pidgeon

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Teddy Kempner

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Teddy Kempner, John Malkovich

Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
Zephyrn Taitte

BUY TICKETS NOW AND SAVE



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with the Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's THE COLOR PURPLE
  • Louise Dearman, Matt Ford, Kate Lindsey, and Mikaela Bennett Join 'The Warner Brothers Story' BBC Prom

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup