Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich

David Mamet's new play Bitter Wheat is in previews at the Garrick Theatre in London with a press night on Wednesday 19 June 2019.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

John Malkovich plays Barney Fein, Doon Mackichan plays Sondra, Ioanna Kimbook plays Yung Kim Li, Alexander Arnoldplays Roberto, Teddy Kempner plays Doctor Wald, Matthew Pidgeon plays The Writer and Zephryn Taitte plays Charles Arthur Brown.

David Mamet directs Bitter Wheat, with designs by Christopher Oram and lighting by Neil Austin.

Bitter Wheat is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

For more information, visit www.bitterwheatplay.com.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You