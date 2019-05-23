Photo Flash: First Look at BENEATH THE BLUE RINSE at Park Theatre

Following their hugely successful production of Spiral last year, Veritas Theatre returns to Park Theatre in collaboration with KEPOW! Theatre with their production of Beneath The Blue Rinse, a wickedly funny, high octane comedy about growing old passionately and disgracefully. The production runs from 21st May - 15th June, with the official press night being held on Friday 24th May at 7pm.

Beneath The Blue Rinse is directed by Glen Walford (Shirley Valentine - UK Tour) and stars Ian Redford, Marlene Sidaway and Kevin Tomlinson. The play was written by Tom Glover, who was selected as one of three winners of the 2018 BAFTA/Rocliffe New Writing Showcase Competition.

When unscrupulous, over-confident salesman Simon Sudgebury comes knocking on the door of the seemingly timid Flora Parkin, hoping to scare her into buying an expensive alarm system, little does he realise what he is about to let himself in for. Feisty, charismatic 75-year-old Flora and her gentle 72-year-old 'toy boy' lover George are not what they first appear!

Whilst being incredibly funny, this explosive play also quashes stereotypes surrounding senior citizens and questions how society views and treats the elderly.

Photo Credit: Ben Wilkin



Ian Redford and Marlene Sidaway

Ian Redford and Marlene Sidaway

Ian Redford, Kevin Tomlinson and Marlene Sidaway

Ian Redford, Kevin Tomlinson and Marlene Sidaway

Kevin Tomlinson and Marlene Sidaway

Kevin Tomlinson and Marlene Sidaway

Marlene Sidaway





