Photo Flash: First Look At The Cast Of The New British Musical MIDLIFE COWBOY

Sep. 17, 2019  

Featuring a cast of talented actor/musicians, 'Midlife Cowboy' is tale of heartache, love, and friendship, laced with new country, blues, romantic and comedy songs.

'Midlife Cowboy' follows the fortunes of the members of the Swindon Country and Western Club as they bid to end many years of hurt by finally winning first prize at the prestigious Railway Museum Gala Evening - and along the way discover the true nature of heroism. But this is not just about country music. A marriage is in crisis, friendships are at risk, there is more than a sniff of infidelity in the air, and lives are changed when two new members to the club arrive and turn everything upside down.

It stars Debra Stephenson, Duncan Wisbey, Georgina Field and James Thackeray

Photo Credit: Adam Trigg Photography

Tony Hawks

Tony Hawks

James Thackeray

Georgina Field

Georgina Field, Duncan Wisbey

Georgina Field, Duncan Wisbey

Debra Stephenson, Tony Hawks



