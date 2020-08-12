Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium

new socially distanced production

Caspa Productions today announces the cast for their brand new immersive production, SQUAD GOALS by Michelle Payne, opening at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium from 14 September.

The cast includes: Annie Southall (The Boyfriend, Mamma Mia), Jade Marvin (SIX), Lucy Aiston (SIX), Ellie Seaton (The Wedding Singer), Jamie Corner (The Band), Bessy Ewa (Hello, Dolly!), Charlotte Payne (The Pirate Queen), Holly Liburd (The Bodyguard), Jasmine Davis (Sammy, The Musical), Kia Brame (Stripy Honey is Very Yummy), Alice Gruden (Candide), Hannah Khalique Brown, Ashley Runeckles, Annie Service, Morag Davies, Holly Richard Smith, Yasmine Gazzal, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Giorgia Falcioni, Victoria Louise, Pippa Conway, Leonie Wall and Oliver Bower.

Creatives include: Michelle Payne (Writer & Co-Director); Mia Jerome (Co-Director); Sundeep Saini (Choreography & Movement); Holly Ellis (Lighting Designer); Nicola Chang (Sound Designer); Sophia Tuffin (Company Stage Manager); Sydney Aldridge (Casting Director) & Morag Davies (Producer for Caspa Productions)

Ellie Seaton, playing Lexie said: "It is amazing to have such an incredible strong bunch of women leading us creatively. My first impressions of the cast is that I already adore everyone. Everyone seems like they've got real personality, uniqueness, character, sass... Everyone is ready to get stuck in. It already feels like we've got that underlying bond."

The production will be double cast, with two actors performing each of the ten roles, in addition to four swings, to protect the production from the risks of COVID-19 causing show cancellations. Caspa Productions, working with Casting Director Sydney Aldridge, endeavoured to cast local Essex-based talent, and sought actors who would accurately reflect the diversity of the community in which the play is both set and will be staged: East London and Essex.

The creative team were also keen to provide opportunities for recent graduates, many of whom will not have been able to perform live theatre since graduating as a result of the ongoing pandemic. They are delighted to have found such a diverse, talented cast of 24, made up predominantly of local Essex-based actors, recent graduates, and established West End performers.

Ashley Runeckles, playing Misha, said: "It is written by an Essex girl, for Essex girls, telling the story of many Essex girls that I personally can relate to, being an Essex girl and playing football growing up."

Squad Goals is produced by Caspa Productions with the support of the Mercury Theatre Colchester, and Queens Theatre Hornchurch, as well as Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club.

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsignite.com/event/3138/squad-goals

Standard ticket price is £25 plus booking fee, while a £15 concessional price is available for under-18s, students, pensioners and for NHS and frontline workers.



