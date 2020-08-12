Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium

Article Pixel

new socially distanced production

Aug. 12, 2020  

Caspa Productions today announces the cast for their brand new immersive production, SQUAD GOALS by Michelle Payne, opening at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium from 14 September.

The cast includes: Annie Southall (The Boyfriend, Mamma Mia), Jade Marvin (SIX), Lucy Aiston (SIX), Ellie Seaton (The Wedding Singer), Jamie Corner (The Band), Bessy Ewa (Hello, Dolly!), Charlotte Payne (The Pirate Queen), Holly Liburd (The Bodyguard), Jasmine Davis (Sammy, The Musical), Kia Brame (Stripy Honey is Very Yummy), Alice Gruden (Candide), Hannah Khalique Brown, Ashley Runeckles, Annie Service, Morag Davies, Holly Richard Smith, Yasmine Gazzal, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Joe Thompson-Oubari, Giorgia Falcioni, Victoria Louise, Pippa Conway, Leonie Wall and Oliver Bower.

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium

Creatives include: Michelle Payne (Writer & Co-Director); Mia Jerome (Co-Director); Sundeep Saini (Choreography & Movement); Holly Ellis (Lighting Designer); Nicola Chang (Sound Designer); Sophia Tuffin (Company Stage Manager); Sydney Aldridge (Casting Director) & Morag Davies (Producer for Caspa Productions)

Ellie Seaton, playing Lexie said: "It is amazing to have such an incredible strong bunch of women leading us creatively. My first impressions of the cast is that I already adore everyone. Everyone seems like they've got real personality, uniqueness, character, sass... Everyone is ready to get stuck in. It already feels like we've got that underlying bond."

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC StadiumThe production will be double cast, with two actors performing each of the ten roles, in addition to four swings, to protect the production from the risks of COVID-19 causing show cancellations. Caspa Productions, working with Casting Director Sydney Aldridge, endeavoured to cast local Essex-based talent, and sought actors who would accurately reflect the diversity of the community in which the play is both set and will be staged: East London and Essex.

The creative team were also keen to provide opportunities for recent graduates, many of whom will not have been able to perform live theatre since graduating as a result of the ongoing pandemic. They are delighted to have found such a diverse, talented cast of 24, made up predominantly of local Essex-based actors, recent graduates, and established West End performers.

Ashley Runeckles, playing Misha, said: "It is written by an Essex girl, for Essex girls, telling the story of many Essex girls that I personally can relate to, being an Essex girl and playing football growing up."

Squad Goals is produced by Caspa Productions with the support of the Mercury Theatre Colchester, and Queens Theatre Hornchurch, as well as Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club.

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsignite.com/event/3138/squad-goals

Standard ticket price is £25 plus booking fee, while a £15 concessional price is available for under-18s, students, pensioners and for NHS and frontline workers.

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Annie Southall

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Yasmine Gazzal

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Victoria Louise

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Tianna Sealy-Jewiss

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Ellie Seaton

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Pippa Conway

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Oliver Bower

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Morag Davies

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Lucy Aiston

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Leonie Wall

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Kia Brame

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Joe Thompson-Oubari

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Jasmine Davis

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Jamie Corner

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Jade Marvin

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Holly Richard Smith

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Hannah Khalique Brown

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Giorgia Falcioni

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Charlotte Payne

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Bessy Ewa

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Ashley Runeckles

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Annie Service

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium
Alice Gruden

Photo Flash: Cast Announced For SQUAD GOALS at the Dagenham & Redbridge FC Stadium

Holly Liburd


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!
  • 5 More Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!