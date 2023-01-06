Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell Place

The residency runs from January - June  2023. 

Jan. 06, 2023  
Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell Place

Following a successful collaboration during London Art Week and the first four concerts of the residency from September to November 2022, the Philharmonia and Cromwell Place have announced the programme for the second half of the residency from January - June 2023. Members of the Philharmonia have formed ensembles and selected music to reflect the themes of the changing exhibitions at Cromwell Place.

The concerts are held in Cromwell Place's Pavilion Gallery, their largest space, and their historical Lavery Studio, the former studio of prominent British society painter Sir John Lavery (1856-1941). Tickets include a glass of prosecco or non-alcoholic equivalent, and entry to all the exhibition spaces at Cromwell Place.

The first concert of 2023 (Emerging Art, 28 January) includes Dvořák's popular 'American' Quartet - one of the fruits of his time running the National Conservatory of Music in New York in the 1890s where he was introduced to African-American spirituals by a student, Harry T Burleigh, who became one of the first prominent Black American classical composers. The quartet is full of melodies inspired by spirituals and other American folk music. The four movements of Dvořák's quartet are interspersed with Burleigh's arrangement of Deep River, music by Mexican composer Diana Syrse in which the string players also play pre-Columbian instruments, and a brand new short piece by Yshani Perinpanayagam. Her piece was written especially for this series, to accompany Cromwell Place's exhibitions championing young and emerging artists.

The second concert (Women in Art, 11 March) complements Cromwell Place's focus on women in art for Women's History Month. Four members of the Philharmonia's cello section have put together a captivating programme showcasing women composers past and present, and memorable female characters from film and opera. Barbara Strozzi, a 17th century composer of exquisite songs, rubs shoulders with two living composers, Roxana Panufnik and Rosie Trentham. Women in leading roles are represented by music from Richard Strauss's opera Der Rosenkavalier, the classic Audrey Hepburn movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, and a new suite from Madam Butterfly arranged by the ensemble.

Music by Ukrainian Borys Lyatoshynsky and Russian Dmitri Shostakovich, composed during the Second World War, accompanies Cromwell Place's Art in Conflict (1 April). Both composers trod the tightrope of working under the Soviet authorities while expressing their own truth. Both won the Stalin Prize (Shostakovich for the work in today's programme), but also had their music denounced by the regime, risking arrest or worse. Lyatoshynsky's beguiling quartet incorporates Ukrainian and Polish folk songs and dances, reflecting his family's heritage. Shostakovich's quintet, composed so that he could perform as pianist with Moscow's leading string quartets, features a hauntingly beautiful Fugue and a poetic Intermezzo among its five movements.

The fourth concert (1 June) features Three Trios. Debussy and Bax both wrote their trios in anguished times - Debussy during the First World War, and Bax (Streatham born and bred, but fascinated by all things Irish) in the aftermath of the Easter Rising. But there's no sign of violence or distress in their music. Debussy's sonata conjures an ethereal, dreamy atmosphere, and Bax's trio seems to hark back to times long past, flute and viola singing over an intricate harp accompaniment. The music of British composer and flautist David Heath spans an eclectic range of influences, from jazz and funk to minimalism, rap and Celtic folk. His new trio was commissioned by flautist Samuel Coles with support from the Philharmonia, to complement the other pieces in this captivating programme.

Tickets for the Philharmonia Concerts at Cromwell Place are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The Philharmonia recital series at Cromwell Place is supported by NJA Limited.




SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement on Scrapping of Energy Price Cap Photo
SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement on Scrapping of Energy Price Cap
Read Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre's statement following the Government's decision to scrap business energy price cap. 
DREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal Cafe Photo
DREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal Cafe
We know the story well: young dreamer moves to a big city, struggles for a bit but within a few short years makes it big! However, this is often the exception rather than the rule. So, what happens to everybody else?  
A New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This Month Photo
A New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This Month
The Makers: Portraits from Backstage exhibition opens in the National Theatre's Lyttelton Lounge on 27 January, featuring works by the National Theatre's first Artist in Residence, Curtis Holder.
RSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other Place Photo
RSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other Place
The Royal Shakespeare Company will run a Warm Hub in the foyer of The Other Place, home of the Company’s studio theatre, on Southern Lane in Stratford-upon-Avon, every Tuesday, 2-5pm between 10 January and 28 March.

More Hot Stories For You


DREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal CafeDREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal Cafe
January 9, 2023

We know the story well: young dreamer moves to a big city, struggles for a bit but within a few short years makes it big! However, this is often the exception rather than the rule. So, what happens to everybody else?  
A New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This MonthA New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This Month
January 9, 2023

The Makers: Portraits from Backstage exhibition opens in the National Theatre's Lyttelton Lounge on 27 January, featuring works by the National Theatre's first Artist in Residence, Curtis Holder.
Sabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong DaviesSabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong Davies
January 9, 2023

Sabrina Wu (The Doctor) will perform in Graceland, written by Ava Wong Davies and directed by Anna Himali Howard, running at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 9 February to Saturday 11 March, with press night on Wednesday 15 February.
Pascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCEPascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCE
January 9, 2023

Pascal Theatre Company today announces the semi-staged reading of Julia Pascal’s play, As Happy As God In France, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2023. The event will take place at Burgh House in Hampstead on 26 January, followed by a Q&A with the cast and Pascal herself.
BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
January 9, 2023

Chronic Insanity and Little But Fierce presents BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) . Naomi leads the audience on a quest to uncover the truth about her mother's death in an interactive autobiographical show. The production is written by Naomi Westerman and directed by Yasmeen Arden.
share