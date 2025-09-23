Penn Jillette And Piff The Magic Dragon Announce 2026 UK Tour PIFF & POP’S MAGIC SHOPPE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary magician Penn Jillette and Las Vegas comedy sensation Piff The Magic Dragon will team up for the very first time in the UK with Piff & Pop’s Magic Shoppe. The nine-date tour will run September 10–21, 2026, bringing a mix of jaw-dropping illusions, outrageous comedy, and eccentric spectacle to stages across the country.

Tickets go on presale at 10am Thursday, September 25, with general on sale Friday, September 26 via AEG Presents.

This marks Jillette’s first-ever UK tour without his longtime partner Teller, and Piff’s first UK performances in over a decade. Born John van der Put in Forest Hill, southeast London, Piff returns for a homecoming show at London’s Indigo at The O2. He will be joined, of course, by Mr. Piffles—the world’s only magic-performing Chihuahua.

Act one will showcase solo sets from both Penn Jillette (as “Pop the Magic Dragon”) and Piff, blending Penn’s sharp storytelling and sleight of hand with Piff’s eccentric illusions and biting wit. In act two, the pair join forces for a one-of-a-kind double act finale, combining their unique approaches into an unmissable stage spectacle.

Tour Dates

Thu 10 September – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Fri 11 September – Cardiff New Theatre

Sun 13 September – Brighton Theatre Royal

Tue 15 September – London Indigo at The O2

Wed 16 September – Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Thu 17 September – Manchester Opera House

Sat 19 September – York Opera House

Sun 20 September – Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Mon 21 September – Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

About the Artists

Penn Jillette, half of Penn & Teller, has been redefining modern magic for decades. With the duo’s Las Vegas residency at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino since 2001, Penn & Teller hold the record as the longest-running magic act in Vegas history. They were recently inducted into the Magic Circle.

Piff The Magic Dragon rose to fame as a breakout finalist on America’s Got Talent and has since headlined over 2,000 shows at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Known as “the greatest performing dragon of all time,” Piff has become a Vegas favorite with his quirky comedy, inventive illusions, and Mr. Piffles at his side.