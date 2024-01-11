Paulus Will Run A 'Get Your Show On The Road' Workshop in London in February

The event is on Sunday 11 February 2024 from 10.30am-4.30pm.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Veteran cabaret entertainer and educator Paulus (BBC1's All Together Now and ‘King of Cabaret' The Stage), is holding his inaugural Get Your Show on the Road workshop on Sunday 11 February 2024 from 10.30am-4.30pm at BOLD Elephant, London SE1.  

 

Get Your Show on the Road is open to all, and is suitable for a wide-cross section of those who might be interested in knowing how to self-book a successful UK small-scale tour – whether that be as a performer, producer, tour booker, general manager or in another capacity. 

 

Workshop participants will be equipped with a practical touring kit and the confidence to implement it. The workshop will dispel touring myths with someone currently making it happen, show how to bypass the traditional gatekeepers of industry and do it yourself, and also how to build a support network with fellow industry professionals. 

 

Special guests joining Paulus to share their advice will include Karl Steele of Wolverhampton Grand (and previously of Old Joint Stock) and solo theatre maker Mark Farrelly, who has no less than five shows that he tours extensively with across the UK.  

 

Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek' is perhaps best known for his appearances on BBC1's All Together Now as a talent judge. Paulus's musical tribute to Victoria Wood Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020 and has been touring ever since.  

 

Paulus said: “I'm excited to share the wealth of knowledge accrued during the past five years touring the UK with Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, especially given the challenges that both regional theatres and artists have faced during the pandemic and through a cost of living crisis. After over thirty years as a producer and promoter of live events, it's a privilege to be able to share what I've learnt with other solo theatre makers and small-scale productions and give them the confidence to get their show on the road.” 

 

For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.  




