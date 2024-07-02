Paul McGann And India Fisher To Star In Special Live Recording Of Big Finish's Eighth DOCTOR WHO Adventure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate the 25th anniversary of licensed Doctor Who audio dramas, Big Finish Theatre, in partnership with BBC Studios, Fourth Wall Live and AEG, has announced a unique full-cast live recording event, taking place at Cadogan Hall, London on Saturday 14 September 2024.

For the very first time, Doctor Who fans will be able to watch an all-star cast take to the stage to perform a brand-new audio play, The Stuff of Legend, by Robert Valentine.

Leading the cast is Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor and India Fisher as his indomitable companion Charley Pollard. They'll be joined onstage by Alex Macqueen as the Master alongside Nicholas Briggs, who voices the Doctor's unstoppable arch-enemy, the Daleks.

Something is afoot in the lonely Cornish village of Merrymaid Bay. Rumours of dead men working in the tin mines have sent a chill through the community, and it's up to the Doctor and Charley to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Can the legends of the Bucca that haunts the mines be true? And just what awesome power do the Doctor's greatest enemies – the Daleks! – threaten to unleash upon the universe?

Tickets will be available to order at www.doctorwhoaudiolive.com from 10:00 on Friday 05 July, with prices beginning at £18.00.

Big Finish executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “25 years? It feels like 25 seconds! Producing the audio adventures of Doctor Who has been such a joy that two and a half decades has flown by – almost as if we have all been in the time vortex with the Doctor.

“We've enjoyed ourselves so much producing thousands of hours of audio drama adventures – and now we have the chance to show fans of the series how the audio productions are made, with a new live performance – the first time Doctor Who has been performed live on stage since 1989.”

Dominic Walker, Global Business Director at BBC Studios, added: “After 25 years of working with Big Finish on the Doctor Who audio adventures, BBC Studios is excited to now be bringing a live version to the stage. The Stuff of Legend is a fitting celebration and I am delighted that fans will be able to witness the recording of such a momentous anniversary story up close and personal.”

Cadogan Hall has limited capacity so fans are advised to book quickly to avoid disappointment.

Simultaneous to the live stage show, a full-cast studio production of Doctor Who: The Stuff of Legend will be released on 14 September 2024. Big Finish listeners can pre-order this adventure now for just £15.99 (collector's edition CD box set + download) or £12.99 (download only) at www.bigfinish.com. This will also be available to purchase as a collector's edition CD at the event.

All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after general release.

Comments