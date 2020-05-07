Park Theatre Announces Online Creative Learning Programme

Park Theatre has today announced that its celebrated Creative Learning Programme will be moving online from May, with adult classes in acting technique, a script based acting course and devising available, as well as drama and performance skills classes for children and young people aged between 4 - 18.

Lead by professional actor and creative learning facilitator Amy Allen and professional director and experienced creative learning facilitator Natasha Kathi Chandra, the courses will be held weekly via the Zoom video conferencing platform and will be available to book via https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning, with both individual drop in sessions and full courses available to purchase.

As with all theatres across the UK, Park Theatre has had to temporarily close to help prohibit the spread of Covid-19. This meant cancelling all performances, hires and in person classes for the foreseeable future. As a small charity with no government or Arts Council funding, this has led to a catastrophic loss of income.

Community Engagement Manager Nina Graveney-Edwards said: "Although the current situation means we are sad not to be running our wonderful Creative Learning classes in person, we are very pleased and excited to be able to now offer them virtually. Via Zoom video conferencing, we can continue to connect, explore new ideas and create innovative and exciting creative work during this challenging time."

COURSES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Virtual Act and Play (4 - 11 year olds)

Saturday 16 May - Saturday 18 Jul (10 weeks), 10.00am - 10.50am, £7 per session

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/virtual-act-play-4-11-years/about

Packed full of theatre games and drama activities to get the creative ideas and the energy flowing and keep the young ones entertained. Develop theatre skills, build confidence and share your ideas whilst keeping connected during lockdown.

Virtual Park Younger Company (12 - 14 year olds)

Tuesday 12 May - Tuesday 14 Jul (10 weeks), 6.00 - 7.00pm, £7 per session

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/virtual-younger-company-12-14s/about

Learning the foundations of acting and theatre need not be delayed during lockdown - join our Zoom hosted Younger Company classes for a fun, creative class brought to you at home. Learn drama games, professional actor techniques and devise your own work.

Virtual Park Young Company (15 - 18 year olds)

Tuesday 12 May - Tuesday 14 Jul (10 weeks), 7.30 - 8.30pm, £7 per session

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/virtual-young-company-15-18s/about

The start of your journey as a performer, writer or director need not be delayed during lockdown -share your story, your voice and ideas as you develop your performance skills virtually. Learn drama games, professional actor techniques and devise your own work.

COURSES FOR ADULTS

Virtual Park Theatre Company (Adults): Devising

Thursday 14 May - Thursday 16 Jul (10 weeks), 6.30 - 8.00pm, £100 for full course

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/virtual-park-theatre-company-devising-course/about

Create a film from home over the course of 10 weeks - be a part of an acting community online and create a piece of unique theatre! Devise your own work as an individual and as a company through improvisation and writing. Feed back to other members of the company and develop your own work.

Virtual Park Theatre Company (Adults): Script Course

Thursday 14 May - Thursday 16 Jul (10 weeks), 8.15 - 10.00pm, £100 for full course

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/virtual-park-theatre-company-script-course/about

A script based acting course, rehearsing and performing a scripted piece - develop your skills, focus on developing a well-rounded character and bringing a script to life within the rehearsal process.

Virtual Park Theatre Company (Adults): Develop Yourself: Acting Course

Wednesday 13 May - Wednesday 15 Jul (10 weeks), 6.30 - 8.30pm, £10 per session

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/develop-yourself-virtual-park-acting-course/about

Look at a different acting technique each week; try out your skills with an emphasis on listening and reacting, and apply professional acting techniques to an exciting and diverse range of scenes including classics such as Albee's 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf', recent West End hit 'The Inheritance', & Shelagh Stephenson's 'Memory of Water'. Without physically being present, concentrate further on the words and delivery.

The launch of the online Creative Learning Programme comes hot on the heels of the launch of Park Life, a critical new fund to secure the future of the venue. Artistic Director Jez Bond was able to raise £300,000 in 48 hours from key donors, the minimum amount to keep the theatre running during the lockdown period on a skeleton staff, make use of the government's job retention scheme to keep all others on payroll, ensure the building stays functional, and stop the theatre from liquidating. But the venue needs to raise a further £100,000 to fund a 3 month run up to in order re-open at a time where no income will be generated - funds will be needed to pay staff, rehearse a production in each theatre, generate an audience, resume our community work and other areas of activity.

So much more than 'just a theatre', Park Theatre is a community hub in Finsbury Park and has been a huge part of the redevelopment of the area. In seven years of providing affordable, accessible theatre, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty five national tours, five Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience (two years running), a West End Wilma Achievement in Accessible Theatre award and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

If you are able to donate to the Park Life Fund please visit https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/support-us/park-life-fund.





