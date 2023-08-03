The premiere of a new work from People Show, forerunners of devised theatre, is set for this October. People Show 145: The Diviners comes to Golden Goose Theatre, Camberwell Tuesday 10 to Saturday 28 October.

Seminal theatre company People Show - without whom the British theatre landscape would look very different - are back. This October the company, who began life in a bookshop basement in 1966 and who have worked in a whole host of sites since, are returning to pub theatre with a three-week run at a new London venue, the Golden Goose Theatre in Camberwell, from 10 to 28 October.



In People Show 145, four broken AI entities are trying to make sense of the world but no longer have the correct data. These are The Diviners. In their fragmented state they explore a nether world existing between the lines of stories and through lost harmonics of music.



An electrifying and strangely topical story, People Show 145: The Diviners plays out in an imaginary world not so far from our own. Powerfully visual, a colourful disco floor defines the parameters of the action with hot spots calling the shots and flickering projections giving clues. Each character is colour coded - cyan, magenta, yellow or black. Blankets of the same shades play their part, sometimes being thrown over a character to shut them down, like a parrot.



The show is written and performed by Gareth Brierley, Sadie Cook, Fiona Creese and George Khan, all on stage throughout. Each night they will be joined by a secret guest artist from the extended (and extensive) People Show family.



Always looking for the untested idea, People Show develop, write and design their shows starting on the day they arrive in rehearsal. Ideas, stories, world events, tirades, experiments in staging and music spark the material which is shaped and crafted into the final piece.



Opening in 2020, The Golden Goose exists as a creative hub for artists to make all kinds of theatrical experiences. An inclusive and approachable space, it supports and showcases at all stages of their careers.

