Owen Teale Will Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Old Vic

The Old Vic announced that Tony Award winner Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, Line of Duty) will play the role of Scrooge in this year's A Christmas Carol, the smash hit production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic, directed by The Old Vic's Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The creative team are also announced, with Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Movement by Lizzi Gee, Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and Voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth. Joe Austin is the Associate Director.

Today also marks the launch of the search for the charity that The Old Vic will support throughout the run of the production with bucket collections, text to donate and online donations at the end of every performance. This year, charities can nominate themselves to be the recipient of the collections which, over the last five years, have raised over £1 million globally for food poverty and deprivation focused charities, including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle and Fareshare. Find out how to apply on The Old Vic website.

Matthew Warchus, Director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said:

'It's always incredible to see the support and generosity of The Old Vic's audiences throughout the year. Raising over £1 million through A Christmas Carol post-show collections is not only a wonderful milestone but also a testament to that generosity of spirit. This year I'm excited to welcome Owen Teale in the role of Scrooge as we continue providing charitable support to a UK-based charity as always. Dickens felt compelled to write A Christmas Carol after witnessing extreme hardship first hand. Now, almost 180 years after its initial publication, Jack Thorne's stage adaptation continues to dazzle and move audiences whilst simultaneously highlighting the contribution theatre can make towards social justice.'

To find out more about eligibility criteria for charities and how to apply, please visit The Old Vic website. Application deadline Friday 12 August 2022.