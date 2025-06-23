Over 1,000 Sign Petition to Reopen Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for Square Chapel Arts Centre to be reopened. The arts centre is located in the town of Halifax, but has been closed to the public since February this year.

Addressed to Cllr Jane Scullion, Leader of Calderdale Council, and Pete Massey, Arts Council North Director for Northern Economy and Partnerships, the petition was launched on Tuesday 17 June.

The petition has been organised by Equity, the performing arts entertainment trade union; alongside TUC North East, Yorkshire & Humber's Creative and Leisure Industries Committee, a branch of the UK trade union federation representing industry workers in the region; and Calderdale Trades Union Council, representing local trade unionists in the borough.

After being contacted by Equity, the MP for Halifax, Kate Dearden, has responded affirming her commitment to “continue to work closely with all stakeholders to make sure Square Chapel continues to be at the heart of our town's thriving cultural scene for generations to come.”

She reports having met with Arts Council England CEO, Darren Henley CBE, and their Regional Director, Pete Massey, who “are ready to move quickly to establish a new operator as soon as the current business is wound up”.

Pete Massey has also confirmed that Arts Council England “are committed to working with Calderdale Council and other local stakeholders to ensure that Square Chapel remains a centre for arts and culture” and say that while there is currently an agreement for the building to be rented as production facilities for Piece Hall concert season, “This hire arrangement runs until the end of September after which we will review the situation.”

The petition comes ahead of a public meeting to ‘Save Square Chapel for the People' at 7pm on Thursday 3 July at the Calderdale Industrial Museum, organised by Equity, TUC North East, Yorkshire and Humber's CLIC, and Calderdale Trades Union Council. Several parties have expressed interest in taking responsibility for Square Chapel and it is expected that the public would hear of these proposals at the public meeting. If you're a member of the press interested in attending or covering this meeting, please get in touch by replying this this email.

QUOTES

Dominic Bascombe, Equity's North East, Yorkshire and Humber Official, says: “Square Chapel is a much-loved jewel in the performing arts for the people of Halifax, wider Calderdale and across Yorkshire. Reduced funding and poor decision making has brought it to a shadow of its former self in recent years and led to its current closure. This beautiful venue deserves to be open and fully utilised as an arts centre, providing good art, good work and serving as a community hub. The process to reopen it must begin as a matter of urgency.”

Pete Keal, Equity trade union delegate to Calderdale TUC, says: “Since closing in February, there have been discussions about the future of Square Chapel between Calderdale Council and Arts Council England. It is high time the public had a say over the future of Square Chapel – the voices and support of local people are crucial if Halifax's Arts Centre is to succeed and flourish once again.”

Calderdale TUC Chair Dan Whittall says: “Square Chapel Arts Centre has hosted local and community performers, musicians and school groups, as well as trades union events. As a teacher I'm especially aware of the vital need to defend the arts and to maintain spaces for artistic expression in our communities. Calderdale TUC is especially concerned about the impact of the closure of Square Chapel on workers at the arts centre as well as workers whose performances were cancelled as a result of its closure. We are proud to support the Save Square Chapel campaign, call on people to sign the petition and join us to share your views at the public meeting on 3rd July.”

Square Chapel was a popular arts centre with good community links and outreach prior to becoming insolvent during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Extensive building works took place to create a second performance space and other facilities at Square Chapel with the new centre opening in June 2017.

In September 2020, the venue was reopened when it was taken over by Wigan-based Arts at the Mill. Square Chapel CIC was subsequently established.

In early February 2025, Square Chapel CIC announced the arts centre was closing and all future events were cancelled. Months later, this valuable community asset remains closed and not serving the people of Halifax. Arts Council England (ACE) has now withdrawn its funding from Square Chapel. The Square Chapel building is currently being rented out to provide dressing rooms during the Piece Hall concert season.

As ACE has affirmed in their response to Equity, it “no longer has a funding relationship with Square Chapel CIC. We do, however, maintain an interest in the building, due to a charge relating to our previous capital award which restricts the building's use.”

There is also a requirement by Calderdale Council that the building is used for cultural purposes.

