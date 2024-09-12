Over 1,000 People Sign Open Letter To The Chair Of The Welsh National Opera's Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over 1,000 people have signed an open letter to the Chair of the Welsh National Opera's Board of Directors calling on her to intervene with WNO management to save jobs in the company's chorus. The WNO's Board of Directors oversee the company's affairs, with Chair Yvette Vaughn Jones heading up the group.

The letter comes ahead of negotiations between WNO management and Equity – the trade union representing WNO chorus members – tomorrow (Friday 13 September) and the first strike date of Saturday 21 September.

It calls on the Chair to oppose management proposals that would result in:

at least a 15% cut to chorus members' pay

a reduction in contracted hours despite the high workload of performances and rehearsal

a cut to the overall number of chorus members with real threat of compulsory redundancies

Chorus member and Equity deputy Claire Hampton is quoted in the letter, saying: "I am a mother of three living a very basic lifestyle, these cuts will put me just above minimum wage and this is unsustainable for me and my children. With few opportunities here in Wales to transfer my skill set it could force me out of my home and possibly out of the sector."

Simon Curtis, Equity Official for Wales, says: “It's phenomenal to see such a strong show of support for the chorus members of the Welsh National Opera. In under a week, over a thousand people have signed the open letter to the Chair of the WNO Board of Directors calling on her to oppose management's damaging plans that threaten jobs, livelihoods and the future of opera in Wales. We hope that WNO management bear this in mind when coming to negotiations tomorrow.”

Last week, 93% of the chorus voted for industrial action over the proposed changes, including action short of strike. All of the 30-strong WNO chorus singers are Equity members and 100% took part in the ballot.

If progress is not made in talks and the strike goes ahead, it will be the first time strike action has ever been taken by the chorus since the WNO's formation in the 1940s. The first proposed strike date will hit the opening night of Rigoletto on Saturday 21 September. Further strike dates will hit Il Trittico on 29 September and Opera Favourites at the Movies on 11 October. Details of picket lines and campaign activity are to follow, with further strike dates being considered if a fair deal is not offered.

Action short of strike has also been called continuously from 21 September to 6 December 2024. Action short of a strike will include protest about the matters which are the subject of the trade dispute during rehearsals, performances, intervals, curtain calls and pre-performance. Types of action or protest could include, but are not limited to, leafleting, speeches and the non-wearing of required costume/wigs/make-up or concert dress at performances to be replaced by protest t-shirts.

This week, the WNO chorus won a show of support from those attending the annual TUC Congress. Members from trade unions, alongside general secretaries such as the Musicians' Union Naomi Pohl, RMT's Mick Lynch, TUC's Paul Nowak, and TUC President Matt Wrack, all offered solidarity with the chorus amidst their dispute.

In July, Musicians' Union members in the WNO orchestra also voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential strike action over similar cuts and proposals from management.

