Outgoing RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran Says Only Disabled Actors Should Play Richard III

Gregory Doran, who recently announced that he was stepping down as Artistic Director of The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), stated that the role of Richard III should only be played by disabled actors.

Doran's late husband, two-time Olivier Award winner Sir Antony Sher starred as Richard III in the 1984 RSC production.

In his first interview since Sher's death in December, Doran told The Times: "Tony's performance now would probably not be acceptable.

"It's the Othello syndrome isn't it? That moment when white actors stopped thinking of Othello in their repertoire, because it was not acceptable to have blackface any more, at least until the level playing field is achieved.

"It's the same with disabled actors and Richard."

Gregory led the Royal Shakespeare Company through the journey of Shakespeare's canon throughout his decade as Artistic Director. As well as being performed live on stage, the productions have been screened in cinemas worldwide and shared free with schools across the UK as well as extensive accompanying resources. He championed the Company's nationwide activity working alongside 12 Partner Theatres and their communities including a strong network of Associate Schools.

In his 2018 production of Troilus and Cressida he collaborated with virtuoso percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie. The production boasted the RSC's first equally gender-balanced cast in a Shakespeare play on the main stage, and the first disabled actor to play a leading Shakespeare role for the Company with deaf actor Charlotte Arrowsmith as Cassandra.

