Outdoor Production of PIPPIN Begins Performances Tonight at the Garden Theatre

The show was originally set to run through September 20, but was extended through October 11.

Sep. 8, 2020  
The UK open-air production of Pippin officially begins performances tonight, September 8, at the Garden Theatre.

The Garden Theatre at The Eagle presents an exciting new production of the Broadway musical about a prince learning the true meaning of glory, love and war... 'Pippin' is an iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. It features an infectiously unforgettable score, including 'Magic to Do' and 'Corner of the Sky', from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz ('Wicked', 'Godspell'), who has given his blessing to perform the show for the first time ever with an ensemble cast of six.

Pippin's creative team is led by director Steven Dexter, with choreographer Nick Winston, musical director Michael Bradley, designer David Shields and casting by Anne Vosser.


