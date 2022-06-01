Open Air Theatre Issues Warning to 'Insensitive' Critics

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has issued a statement saying it will stop inviting critics to press nights if they do not show "respect and sensitivity" in their commentary, following social media criticism of a review of Legally Blonde.

The London theatre said it was "disappointed by the insensitive language of one review" of its new production of the musical.

Its statement, posted on social media, was issued in response to a review by Quentin Letts in the Sunday Times.

Letts was condemned on Twitter for commenting on the physical appearance of performers in the show, and making remarks about its diverse casting.

Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre until July 2.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith