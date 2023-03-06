Olivier Awards 2023 Industry Recognition Winners Announced

The Olivier Awards with Mastercard 2023 have formally announced the recipients for this year's Industry Recognition Award. The event is organised annually by the Society of London Theatre to recognise excellence in professional theatre.

Recipients need to have demonstrated at least one of the following:

1. Excellence in their field of work.

2. Going above and beyond in terms of dedication to their role and the industry.

3. Pioneering and leading change.

The winners of this year's award are Pippa Ailion MBE, Andrew Bruce, Amanda Parker and Peter Wilson MBE.

Pippa Ailion MBE is a Casting Director.

Pippa has cast over 200 productions internationally. She was Resident Associate Director at the Old Vic, casting three seasons of European classics for Jonathan Miller at the Old Vic between 1987 and 1991. After several years as an English and Drama teacher in Brixton, her career in the theatre began in 1972 as an actor, production assistant, company manager and resident director. She was head of the BA Acting course at Central School of Speech and Drama from 1994 -1997. She continues to teach at several Drama schools, inspiring new talent to enter the industry.

Her current credits include Ain't Too Proud; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; TINA - The Tina Turner Musical; The Book of Mormon and The Lion King.

Andrew Bruce is the founder and owner of Autograph Sound.

A pioneering sound designer, Andrew began his theatre career at Glyndebourne Festival Opera in 1968 and was appointed head of sound at the Royal Opera House in 1971. A year later he co-founded Autograph Sound Recording, a leading British sound design and equipment rental company, now responsible for numerous productions worldwide. Over the past 50 years, Autograph has become a cornerstone of sound design and has supported the growth of some of the best new talent in the business.

He was also an associate designer on several notable shows in the West End, such as Evita, Cats and Starlight Express. His original design credits include Les Misérables, Chess, Into the Woods, MAMMA MIA!, Sweeney Todd, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins.

Amanda Parker is the founder and former director of Inc Arts UK.

Her work has advocated for the creative, contractual and economic rights of the UK's ethnically diverse arts sector workforce. Her previous Equalities, Diversity and Inclusion roles include her leadership of the BBC's recruitment and awareness campaign for the launch of BBC Radio 1Xtra, and as Head of Communications for Directors UK, Amanda was responsible for overseeing the UK's first industry-wide research into gender diversity in TV directing.

A former broadcaster for the BBC, Amanda's previous roles include Development Producer for BBC Arts (TV) and BBC Radio and Music, as well as Campaigns management for BBC Education. Recognition for her work in EDI advocacy and campaigns include CRE Race in the Media, Royal Television Society, MIND Mental Health in the Media and the Stephen Lawrence Foundation awards.

Her charity, the Harvey Parker Trust, is hosting its launch concert 'Love In Mind' on April 30 at the Southbank Centre.

Peter Wilson MBE is Executive Chairman and Joint Chief Executive of PW Productions.

Peter's first West End production was Arnold Wesker's Annie Wobbler in 1985. Since then, his West End, Broadway and UK and international touring productions include The Woman in Black, An Inspector Calls and Dirty Dancing. As producer and director he has worked with - among others - The National Theatre, the RSC, Matthew Bourne, Ed Hall, I Fagiolini, Peter Hall, Stephen Daldry, Hampstead Theatre and the Tricycle.

Until December 2016 Peter combined his commercial work as a theatrical producer with responsibility for Norwich's busy and successful 1,300-seat Theatre Royal. He is Chair of Ed Hall's Propeller and on the board of Theatre Royal Stratford East.

The winners will be award ed on Friday 17 March, at our Nominees Celebration event at The Londoner Hotel.

The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 2 April, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.

Eleanor Lloyd, independent theatre producer and President of Society of London Theatre, said:

"We are delighted to be honouring such deserving recipients in the Industry Recognition category.

"Our 2023 winners more than meet the award criteria, inciting real industry change, and paving the way for generations to come in their fields. Thank you to all four recipients for being hard-working patrons of the industry."