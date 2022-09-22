Olivia Darnley Joins The Company of A SINGLE MAN at Park Theatre

Olivia Darnley completes the company for the world première of Christopher Isherwood's A Single Man, joining Theo Fraser Steele who leads the cast as George, alongside Freddie Gaminara, Miles Molan and Phoebe Pryce. This new adaptation from Simon Reade is directed by Philip Wilson, opening in Park200 at Park Theatre on 21 October, with previews from 19 October, and runs until 26 November. Darnley replaces the previously announced Rachel Pickup as Charley, who has withdrawn following a conflict with filming.

Director: Philip Wilson; Set and Costume Designer: Caitlin Abbott; Lighting Designer: Peter Harrison;

Sound Designer and Composer: Beth Duke; Movement Director: Natasha Harrison

"I make myself remember. I am afraid of forgetting. I will have to forget if I want to go on living."

California, 1962. College professor George is grieving the death of his long-term partner Jim. As a middle-aged gay Englishman living in the Los Angeles suburbs, he is an outsider in every way. Haunted by his past and unable to move forward, we follow him on one very ordinary day. But for George, this is going to be a day like no other...

A Single Man features in the Guardian's 100 Best Novels Written in English, where it is described as "a work of compressed brilliance". Known to many through Tom Ford's film, Christopher Isherwood's masterpiece is now given a wry and compassionate retelling in Simon Reade's new adaptation for the stage.

Powerful and sexy, A Single Man is a darkly amusing study of grief, love and loneliness from the celebrated writer of Goodbye to Berlin, the inspiration for Cabaret.

Olivia Darnley plays Charley. For theatre, her recent credits include The Meeting, A Marvellous Year for Plums (Chichester Festival Theatre), Masterpieces, Pig Girl, Accolade, The Rat Trap (Finborough Theatre), Ugly Lies the Bone (National Theatre), Twelfth Night (Filter Theatre), Wolf Hall, Bring Up the Bodies (RSC/Aldwych Theatre/Winter Garden Theater, New York), Pride and Prejudice, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Citizen's Theatre, Glasgow), All My Sons (Apollo Theatre), Artist Descending A Staircase (Old Red Lion), Hay Fever (Theatre Royal, Haymarket), Green Grass (Union Theatre), As You Like It, The Little Fir Tree (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield), Much Ado About Nothing and Private Lives (Theatre Royal Bath). For TV, her credits include Doc Martin, Call the Midwife, Grantchester and Titanic; and for film: Seacole, Store Detective and Death Defying Acts.