ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Will Return to Stream on National Theatre Live

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Theatre at Home has announced the addition of James Corden's smash hit One Man, Two Guvnors and Indhu Rubasingham's Bacchae to its winter offering, joining the previously announced GOOD, Next to Normal* and The Land of the Living for a jam-packed season of theatre to enjoy from home.

One Man, Two Guvnors, Richard Bean's English adaptation of The Servant of Two Masters, directed by Nicholas Hytner was captured live from its premiere run at The National Theatre in 2011 with James Corden (Gavin and Stacey) in the lead role of Francis Henshall. The production has since toured the UK, played the West End and transferred to Broadway where Corden won the Tony Award for Best Actor in 2012. It released to cinemas with NT Live in 2019 and subsequently launched The National Theatre's free weekly streams, cheering an audience of over 2 million during lockdown in 2020 – the initiative that led to the creation of the NT at Home platform. The critically acclaimed comedy will release for global streaming exclusively on National Theatre at Home from 13 January.

From 6 February, audiences around the world can stream Bacchae captured live from the Olivier Stage this year. Nima Taleghani's (Heartstopper) thrilling new version of Euripides' timeless tragedy was the inaugural production directed by Indhu Rubasingham's (The Father and the Assassin) as National Theatre Director. With music, rhythm and movement pulsing through every scene, this Bacchae is bold, visceral and unlike anything you've seen before.

The previously announced The Land of the Living with Juliet Stevenson captured from the Dorfman stage is confirmed to release to the platform ahead of Christmas on 16 December. Thomas, one of thousands of children stolen by the Nazis from Eastern Europe, is under the care of Ruth, a UN relief worker. Years later, Thomas visits Ruth, and the decisions she made as a young woman are called powerfully into question.

These latest additions join the growing collection of cutting-edge theatre on National Theatre at Home. Launched in 2020, the platform now offers over 100 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

All titles on National Theatre at Home include captions, and over 85% are available with Audio Description. All the shows announced here will be available with Audio Description.

National Theatre at Home Winter Release Schedule

GOOD – 25 November 2025

Next to Normal – 2 December 2025

The Land of the Living – 16 December 2025

One Man, Two Guvnors – 13 January 2026

Bacchae – 6 February 2026