Nominations Open For the West End Wilma Awards 2025

The West End Wilma Awards will return for the ninth year, hosted by Tim McArthur. This year there will be 15 trophies up for grabs (previously 10), with new accolades for Best Swing, Best Lighting, Best Edinburgh Fringe Show, Best Backstage Dresser and more.

The public can now nominate any shows/people who performed between September 2024 - August 2025, that you feel deserve to be recognised in 2025.

Nominations are now open (and will be until the beginning of September), so you can submit nominations whenever they pop in to your head.

FULL LINE UP OF AWARD CATEGORIES

Best New West End Musical (Sponsored by Concord Theatricals)

Best New West End Play (Sponsored by London Box Office)

Best Touring Production

Best Off-West End Show

Best Cabaret or Solo Performance

Best Edinburgh Fringe Show 2025

Best Performer in a Touring Production (Sponsored by Mummy Wilma)

Best Performer in a West End Show (Sponsored by The Room Where It Happens)

Best West End Ensemble Performer

Best Performer in an Off-West End Show

Best Understudy (Sponsored by Healthy Tailz: Physio for Dogs)

Best Swing (Sponsored by R B Emerson Ltd)

Rising Star

Best Dresser (Sponsored by Molly Limpet's Costume Hire Ltd)

Best Lighting (Sponsored by White Light)

About the West End Wilma Awards

The West End Wilma Awards were first held at Freedom Bar in Soho, then the Hippodrome Casino for 2015 and 2016 and the Prince of Wales Theatre (Delfont Room) in 2017. For 2018 it moved to the Arts Theatre in Covent Garden, more than doubling the capacity of the venue. The 2019 awards were at the beautiful Café de Paris and in 2022 it had its first year at Leicester Square Theatre where it returns this year for the third year.

