Nick Mohammed's MR SWALLOW Receives Week Long Residency at the Duke Of York's Theatre

'Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow' will receive a week long residency at the Duke Of York's Theatre.

Following an eagerly anticipated debut tour across the UK, he presents a mix of new, old, very old, and previously unusable material. Opening on Tuesday 5th September until Saturday 9th September audiences will have the chance to see Mr Swallow skating the stage in London's glittering West End once more. In addition, the shows on Thursday 7th September will be live captioned by Claire Hill.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from berksnest.com/nick.

Mr. Swallow is one of the country's most popular/irritating comedy creations from Nick Mohammed – one of the UK's most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for his live character comedy work and has transferred the success of Mr. Swallow to the small screen as a regular face in Dictionary Corner on Cats Does Countdown.

Prepare to be dazzled in The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow as Swallow attempts to solve a Rubik's cube, memorise a deck of playing cards and do some pretty horrendous maths while on roller-skates. Oh, plus the whole of Les Mis! This and countless more classic Mr. Swallow moments such as the one where he complains about eating a banana.

Mr. Swallow said: “Just when I thought my little legs (and toes) couldn't take it anymore, I've decided to don my skates FOR AN ENTIRE WEEK of shows at the Duke of Yorks in the hope that everyone in the UK has the opportunity to see this show at least twice. A million thanks to everyone who's already seen it but frankly it's not enough! Love and hugs.”

Nick has wowed audiences as Mr. Swallow multiple times on Channel 4's Cats Does Countdown, with clips of his performances quickly going viral. Viewing figures for the clip of Mr. Swallow's rendition of Jurassic Park stand at over 9 million on Facebook whilst the clip of him memorising a deck of playing cards has been viewed over 12 million times!

Aside from Mr. Swallow, Nick Mohammed is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and writer who stars as the regular fan-favourite role of Nate in Apple TV+'s smash-hit, multi award-winning series – Ted Lasso – opposite Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. Seasons One and Two were hugely critically acclaimed, showered with awards and nominations and beloved by audiences globally and Season Three concludes this week. The show received an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations (the most for a comedy and the second year they've achieved that) including Nick's second nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series.

Nick was also recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series at the Hollywood Critics Choice Award and the key cast were also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the show itself winning Best Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice awards along with a nomination for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. This year Nick will also be awarded the Actor Award for Television as part of the Critics' Choice Association's Celebration of Asian and Pacific Cinema and Television.

Nick also created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred, alongside David Schwimmer, in Sky's hit show Intelligence which has gone on to have a feature length episode alongiside two critically acclaimed series with The Wall Street Journal calling it “Frequently hilarious… Intelligence goes rollicking along, with much to commend it, chiefly its wit and energy”. For his role Nick was also nominated for an RTS Award for Comedy Performance.

Nick recently shot a lead role in the upcoming feature film Maggie Moore(s), opposite co-stars Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, with John Slattery directing. It will be released later in 2023.

His other recent TV and film credits include Sky's Christmas hit film Roald and Beatrix, Ridley Scott's The Martian, box office smash Bridget Jones' Baby, and The Ab Fab Movie. He voiced Piglet in Disney's live action feature Christopher Robin and will voice Dr. Fry in Aardman's upcoming feature Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. He has featured in a host of TV comedies including the regular role of Anthony Stappan in Channel Four's BAFTA-winning series Stath Lets Flats, HBO and Sky's Sally4Ever, Sky's Camping and the BBC's Uncle, Inside No. 9 and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Nick is also a successful radio broadcaster. Following the success of his hit BBC Radio 4 debut Quarters he went on to write and record Nick Mohammed In Bits, Apollo 21 and most recently two series of Detective Sergeant Nick Mohammed.

He is an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle and author of The Young Magicians series of children's books published by Penguin Random House.