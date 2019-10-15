New West End Casting Announced For HAMILTON

New casting has been announced for the multi award-winning West End production of Hamilton as the show enters its third year at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Also announced is the release of further tickets with the show now booking in London to 28 March 2020.

From 18 November 2019, Karl Queensborough steps up to play the title role of Alexander Hamilton and Allyson Ava-Brown and Jason Pennycooke continue in their roles as Angelica Schuyler and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson respectively. They are joined by Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/ Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Carl Spencer as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and from 4 November 2019 Gavin Spokes will play King George. Nuno Queimado will play the role of Alexander Hamilton at certain performances.

They are joined by Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Robson Broad, Ashley Daniels, Lisa Darnell, Kelly Downing, Lydia Fraser, Dujonna Gift-Simms, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Gregory Haney, Peter Houston, Barney Hudson, DeAngelo Jones, Jake Halsey-Jones, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Travis Kerry, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Sinead Long, Louis Mackrodt, Jay Perry, Alexzandra Sarmiento and Lindsey Tierney.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. Lapointe.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Allyson Ava-Brown previously played Fantine in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre. Her other theatre credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream and Aladdin at the Lyric Hammersmith, Etienne Sisters, Crowning Glory and Dangerous Lady for Theatre Royal Stratford East, The Quiet House at The Park Theatre, Simply Heavenly at Trafalgar Studios and Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra and The Tempest for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Emilie Louise Israel is making her West End debut in Hamilton. Her previous theatre credits include Nala in The Lion King and Jungle Festival for Disneyland Paris, The Woman in the US Tour of Gobsmacked! and the UK Tour of The Magic of Motown.

Trevor Dion Nicholas originated the role of Genie in the West End production of Disney's Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre. He also played the role at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Broadway and the U.S Tour. His other theatre credits include The Wiz, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Ragtime, The Little Mermaid, The Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent, The Exonerated and This is the Life All for the ETA Hoffman Theatre, Germany.

Jason Pennycooke was Olivier Nominated for the roles of Bobby Dupree in Memphis and Jacob in La Cage Aux Folles. He was also Olivier nominated for his performance in Hamilton and he won the Whatsonstage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. His other West End credits include Paul in Kiss Me, Kate at the Old Vic and Sammy Davis Junior in The Rat Pack at the Savoy Theatre. As part of Edinburgh's Christmas 2016 programme Pennycooke choreographed Five Guys Named Moe for Underbelly Productions in association with Cameron Mackintosh.

Karl Queensborough is currently performing in the London production as the alternate Alexander Hamilton. His previous theatre credits include White Teeth at the Kiln Theatre, Sylvia and The Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic, The Little Matchgirl for Shakespeare's Globe/Bristol Old Vic/UK Tour, Aladdin, Cinderella, Dick Whittington and Jack and the Beanstalk for the Lyric Hammersmith, A Midsummer Night's Dream for Filter, The Machine Stops for Theatre Royal York/Pilot Theatre, A Wolf in Snakeskin Shoes for the Tricycle Theatre, Only the Brave for Soho Theatre/Wales Millennium Centre/Bird Song, Morning for the Lyric Hammersmith/Traverse Theatre, Dayglo and Mind The Gap for Y Touring, and Ignition Out of Reach for Frantic Assembly.

Nuno Queimado is currently performing in the London Production of Hamilton. His previous theatre credits include Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Theatre, Mother Courage and her Children and Side Show for Southwark Playhouse, From Here To Eternity at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown at the Playhouse Theatre, The World's Greatest Show for the Royal Opera House, God's Garden UK tour, and The Little Match Girl at Sadlers wells. He also appeared in the ITV drama Cold Feet.

Simon-Anthony Rhoden trained at LAMDA. His theatre credits include The Color Purple for Leicester Curve, Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre for which he won the Broadway World UK Award for Best Long-Running West End Show Performer, If I Should Stay for Soho Theatre and Parade at the Edinburgh Fringe. His screen credits include Feel Good, Let It Snow and Blue.

Sharon Rose currently performs as a member of the West End cast of Hamilton. Her previous theatre credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Caroline or Change at the Hampstead Theatre.

Emile Ruddock currently performs as part of the ensemble in the West End production of Hamilton. His previous theatre credits include Me and My Girl at the Chichester Festival Theatre, Five Guys Named Moe at the Marble Arch Theatre, Crazy for You at the Watermill Theatre, Kiss Me Kate on UK Tour and The Scottsboro Boys at the Young Vic and at the Garrick Theatre.

Carl Spencer was last on stage in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the London Palladium. His other theatre credits include Motown the Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Annie on UK Tour, The Scottsboro Boys at the Young Vic and Dear Edwina at The Lost Theatre. His film credits include Rocketman.

Gavin Spokes has most recently performed on stage in A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic. His other theatre credits include Company at the Gielgud Theatre, Quiz for both Chichester Festival Theatre and the Noël Coward Theatre, Against and 1984 for the Almeida Theatre, Carousel for English National Opera, Guys and Dolls at The Phoenix Theatre, Laurel and Hardy at the Watermill Theatre, Sleeping Beauty at Hackney Empire, She Stoops to Conquer for The National Theatre and One Man Two Guvnors for The National Theatre on tour. His television credits include Casualty, Hit Men, Brexit and Man Down. His film credits include The Courier and Made of Honour.

Full ticketing information can be found on the official website at Hamiltonmusical.com which includes details of the Hamilton West End £10 daily Lottery as well as details of best ticket availability. Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels for news of late release seats which may become available at short notice.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production of Hamilton originally opened at The Public Theater in New York in 2015. Later that year, the Broadway production opened and in December 2017 Hamilton opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London. The US tour continues. In January 2019 Lin-Manuel Miranda reprised the title role in Puerto Rico and in February 2019 a production opened in San Francisco. The Chicago production continues its run and in March 2021, Hamilton will see its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.





