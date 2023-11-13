New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Open at Nottingham Playhouse Ahead of UK Tour

New production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN to open at Nottingham Playhouse ahead of major UK tour
POPULAR
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Nottingham Playhouse have announced a new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's Artistic Director Adam Penford, the show will open at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024, ahead of a UK tour.
Tour schedule below. Casting to be announced.
Director Adam Penford said, “Dear Evan Hansen has thrilled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic since it first premiered in 2015. Evan's powerful story grips and moves people, told through a captivating script and musical score. This first, major, new and exciting UK production offers the opportunity to reexamine some of its contemporary themes and present this brand-new version to Nottingham and around the UK. I'm excited to begin the search for our Evan very soon.”
Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Today is going to be a good day. And here's why…
Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn't tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he'd have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN is presented by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse by arrangement with Music Theatre International.
MONDAY 9 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024
https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER 2024
Leicester Curve
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER 2024
Theatre Royal Brighton
www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-brighton
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2024
Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2024
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 5 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2024
Leeds Grand Theatre
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 12 – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024
Liverpool Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 19 – SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024
Sunderland Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
2025
TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 JANUARY 2025
Northampton Derngate
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 2025
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 28 JANUARY – SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2025
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
ON SALE 1 MARCH 2024
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2025
Palace Theatre, Manchester
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025
King's Theatre, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/
ON SALE 18 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025
Grand Opera House, Belfast
ON SALE 3 DECEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 MARCH 2025
Storyhouse Theatre, Chester
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 MARCH 2025
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025
Wolverhampton Grand
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025
ON SALE 29 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025
Hull New Theatre
ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025
Wales Millenium Centre
ON SALE 5 DECEMBER 2023
TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025
Theatre Royal Norwich
ON SALE 24 NOVEMBER 2023
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You