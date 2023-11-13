New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Open at Nottingham Playhouse Ahead of UK Tour

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Nottingham Playhouse have announced a new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's Artistic Director Adam Penford, the show will open at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024, ahead of a UK tour.

Tour schedule below. Casting to be announced.

Director Adam Penford said, “Dear Evan Hansen has thrilled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic since it first premiered in 2015. Evan's powerful story grips and moves people, told through a captivating script and musical score. This first, major, new and exciting UK production offers the opportunity to reexamine some of its contemporary themes and present this brand-new version to Nottingham and around the UK. I'm excited to begin the search for our Evan very soon.”

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Today is going to be a good day. And here's why…

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn't tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he'd have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is presented by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tour Dates

MONDAY 9 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024

Nottingham Playhouse

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER 2024

Leicester Curve

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER 2024

Theatre Royal Brighton

www.atgtickets.com/theatre-royal-brighton

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2024

Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 5 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2024

Leeds Grand Theatre

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 12 – SATURDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2024

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 19 – SATURDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2024

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 26 – SATURDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2024

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

2025

TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 JANUARY 2025

Northampton Derngate

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 21 – SATURDAY 25 JANUARY 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 28 JANUARY – SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2025

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

www.marlowetheatre.com

ON SALE 1 MARCH 2024

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2025

Palace Theatre, Manchester

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 1 MARCH 2025

King's Theatre, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 MARCH 2025

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

ON SALE 18 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 MARCH 2025

Grand Opera House, Belfast

www.goh.co.uk

ON SALE 3 DECEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 MARCH 2025

Storyhouse Theatre, Chester

www.storyhouse.com

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 MARCH 2025

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 5 APRIL 2025

Wolverhampton Grand

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 8 – SATURDAY 12 APRIL 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE 29 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 22 – SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE 17 NOVEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 29 APRIL – SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025

Wales Millenium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE 5 DECEMBER 2023

TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025

Theatre Royal Norwich

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE 24 NOVEMBER 2023