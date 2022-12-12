Apply to Be MAMMA MIA!'s Next Sophie or Sky Through a New ITV Show

A one-of-a-kind theatrical competition will launch a nationwide search to find the future musical theatre stars of global smash hit and feel-good musical Mamma Mia!. Seen by 65 million people around the world, Mamma Mia! has wowed audiences across the globe and continues to break box office records.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is a brand-new eight-part series from producers Thames, a Fremantle label, and Littlestar, with the stage set for its arrival on ITV1.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream will search for two ingénues to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! in London's West End, as characterised by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the two films. Throughout the series, musical theatre hopefuls will be put through their paces as they navigate their way through challenges, masterclasses, and performances.

Filmed against the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, where the original Mamma Mia! story is set, it will look and feel like no other talent show on television. Audiences will see the contestants mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops and judged by a panel of well-known industry experts in both music and theatre. Contestants will have the full Mamma Mia! experience and will get to see first-hand what it's like to be part of a West End musical.

The competition will culminate in a live, dazzling grand-finale, broadcast from a theatre in London's West End, where two winners will take it all and win the roles of Sophie and Sky in the musical.

MAMMA MIA! is the sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces.

The success of Mamma Mia! has spawned two record-breaking blockbuster films, Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, starring a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

Creator and global producer of Mamma Mia!, Judy Craymer will co-executive produce the show and will be on hand to help the contestants reach their full performing potential, every step of the way.

Judy Craymer says: "MAMMA MIA! has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts - just as our current Sophie and Sky in London (Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson) are making their West End debuts - so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.

"In the lead-up to the celebrations for the stage musical's 25th birthday in 2024, we're really looking forward to working with Thames and ITV on this show and involving our well-loved musical as much as possible in the programme."

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames, says: "The excitement we have for making this show is like no other - it's a dream come true for so many of us at Thames. Merging the global brand of Mamma Mia! and all the talent at Littlestar with the power behind the talent show juggernauts such as Britain's Got Talent will mean it's a show that can't be missed."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Comissioning at ITV adds: "MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream is everything we could want in an entertainment show - legendary music, an iconic West End theatre show, high energy performances, and a brand new search for talent, set against the backdrop of a gorgeous island."

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is executive produced by Amelia Brown, Charlie Irwin and Ashley Whitehouse for Thames (a Fremantle label) and Judy Craymer for Littlestar. The show is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor for ITV and Louise Major, Commissioning Editor for ITV.

To apply: https://www.thames.tv/takepart