New Cast Announced For MATILDA THE MUSICAL

New casting has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company's West End production of Matilda The Musical which is now in its 10th year and continues to play to packed houses at the Cambridge Theatre.

Victoria Alsina, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams will join Maisie Mardle in the title role of Matilda, with their first performances from 13 September.

The role of Miss Honey will be played by Lauren Byrne and Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson will join the company to play Mr and Mrs Wormwood. Current cast members Elliot Harper will continue as Miss Trunchbull and Landi Oshinowo will continue in the role of Mrs Phelps.

Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Sam Lathwood, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme will join the existing adult cast which includes Liberty Buckland, Kate Kenrick, Connor Lewis and Gemma Scholes.

The other young performers announced today who join the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are as follows: Mia Atkinson, Leo Babet, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Brodie Edwards, Jude Farrant, Riotafari Gardner, Finley Hartlett, Lily Hanna, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullallay, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Andrei Shen-U Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten. Kylan Denis will continue as one of the actors who share the role of Bruce.

Celebrating 10 years since the multi award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has won 99 international awards including 24 for Best Musical and has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination is now booking through to 28 May 2023. For further information visit www.matildathemusical.com.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Together with the upcoming film adaptation from the same core creative team (direction by Matthew Warchus, adapted for the screen by Dennis Kelly, with the music and lyrics of Tim Minchin), Roald Dahl's themes of bravery and standing up for what you believe in will continue to inspire young audiences all over the world. Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures will release Matilda across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 2 December 2022 for Christmas. Netflix will release the film in the rest of the world on 25 December 2022.