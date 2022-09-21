New Cast Announced For The UK and Ireland Tour of JERSEY BOYS

New cast members have been announced joining the highly successful UK and Ireland tour of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical JERSEY BOYS, which is currently on the road and running simultaneously with the smash-hit West End production, playing to packed houses at the newly refurbished Trafalgar Theatre.

Christopher Short will play Nick Massi, joining current Seasons Michael Pickering as Frankie Valli, Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio and Dalton Wood as Tommy DeVito. Ryan Heenan will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Also new to the cast are Matthew Lawrence (Norm Waxman), Olly Manley (Swing), Victoria McCabe (Francine), Dan O'Brien (Hank Majewski) and Kirsty Whelan (Swing).

They join current cast members Emma Crossley (Mary Delgado), Jordan James (Gyp DeCarlo), Michael Levi (Bob Crewe), Tom O'Brien (Swing), Nathan Routledge (Swing), George Salmon (Joe Pesci), Ellie Seaton (Lorraine) and Damien Winchester (Barry Belson).

The new cast will begin performances on 27 September in Woking.

The tour opened at New Wimbledon Theatre on 24 November 2021 and is booking through to April 2023.

JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning, true-life phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.

JERSEY BOYS originally opened in New York on 6 November 2005 and, by the time it closed on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. JERSEY BOYS returned to New York with a new production in November 2017 running until 22 May 2022. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour continues to break house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

JERSEY BOYS first ran in London's West End from 18 March 2008 to 26 March 2017 - nine amazing years - and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End. Last year, the musical returned to the West End, opening the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on 10 August 2021, where it continues to play. JERSEY BOYS previously played two record-breaking UK and Ireland Tours from 2014 to 2016 and from 2017 to 2019.

The JERSEY BOYS UK and Ireland Tour is staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Ambassador Theatre Group and Trafalgar Theatre Productions with BB Investments, Pelican Group and Latitude Link.

Tour Dates

30 August - 10 September Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

14 - 24 September Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk

27 September - 8 October New Victoria Theatre, Woking 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

18 - 29 October Manchester Opera House 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

2 - 12 November Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 0818719 377 (ROI)

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie 08442485101 (UK)

15 - 19 November Eastbourne Congress Theatre 01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

22 - 26 November Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

29 November - 3 December Swansea Arena 0333 009 2540

www.swansea-arena.co.uk

10 - 21 January 2023 Bristol Hippodrome 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome

24 January - 4 February Edinburgh Playhouse 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh-playhouse

7 - 11 February His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

21 February - 4 March Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

7 - 18 March Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton 01902 42 92 12

grandtheatre.co.uk

21 March - 1 April Royal & Derngate, Northampton 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 - 8 April Southend Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

11 - 22 April Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

25 April - 6 May Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk On sale w/c 19 September