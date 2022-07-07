New Cast Announced For JERSEY BOYS in the West End; Luke Suri and More!

Luke Suri, who is currently playing alternate Frankie Valli on the UK and Ireland tour, will make his West End debut as Frankie Valli in the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS on 27 July 2022. The show is now booking to 30 April 2023.

Luke joins current stars Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

Other new cast members include Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Kevin Fullinick as Barry Belson, Matthew Goodgame as Gyp De Carlo, Danny Knott as Swing, Gracie Lai as Lorraine, Carolyn Maitland as Mary Delgado, Rosie Needham as Francine, Tom Oliver as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski and Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe. They join remaining cast members Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page and Andy Smith.

The musical opened to rave reviews at the new multi-million pound reinstated Trafalgar Theatre on 28 July 2021.

JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning, true-life phenomenon, Jersey Boys. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.

JERSEY BOYS originally opened in New York on 6 November 2005 and, by the time it closed over 11 years later on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It first ran in London's West End from 18 March 2008 to 26 March 2017 - nine amazing years - and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End.

JERSEY BOYS is now on its third UK & Ireland Tour through to April 2023, having previously played two record-breaking UK and Ireland Tours from 2014 to 2016 and from 2017 to 2019.

JERSEY BOYS returned to New York with a new production in November 2017 running until 22 May 2022. The JERSEY BOYS US National Tour continues to break house records in cities across North America. JERSEY BOYS can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

JERSEY BOYS at the Trafalgar Theatre is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting Director is Jill Green CDG.

JERSEY BOYS is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with BB Investments, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link and Eilene Davidson Productions.