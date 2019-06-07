New Caryl Churchill Play, IMP, Just Announced

Following last month's announcement of new work which included details of three new Caryl Churchill plays, The Royal Court Theatre announces today a fourth play, Imp, just received from the celebrated writer.



Glass, Kill, Bluebeard and Imp will be directed by James Macdonald and will run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Wednesday 18 September 2019 - Saturday 12 October 2019 with press night on Wednesday 25 September 2019, 7pm.

Artistic Director of The Royal Court Theatre Vicky Featherstone said;

"As Artistic Director of the Royal Court the precious moment when a play by Caryl Churchill arrives fully formed, breaking new ground and utterly surprising us is what this job is all about.

I thought the delight I felt when she sent Glass, Kill and Bluebeard would be unsurpassed. Imagine then the joy when two weeks ago the wonderful Imp dropped into my inbox. So now we have four new and extraordinary plays by Caryl in our autumn season. Not three."

Set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Christopher Shutt.

"I can see her just. Most people can't see her at all."

A girl made of glass. Gods and murders. A serial killer's friends. And a secret in a bottle. Four stories by Caryl Churchill.

Caryl Churchill's most recent play Escaped Alone, opened at the Royal Court to critical acclaim and transferred to New York. Many of her plays which first premiered at the Royal Court are now considered modern classics including Top Girls, A Number and Far Away.

Director James Macdonald's recent work for the Royal Court includes One For Sorrow, The Children (and New York), Escaped Alone (and New York), and The Wolf From The Door.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You