New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, London's premier dining experience is extending to 3rd March 2024 at The O2, London with tickets for the new dates on sale now.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA's legendary performance of Waterloo at Eurovision and a trip to Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos (via The O2, London) will be the perfect way to celebrate this milestone. Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! THE PARTY is a unique and magical experience, bringing all ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before. Over the course of four glittering hours, guests can immerse themselves in a spectacular musical extravaganza, a four-course Greek feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening of dancing, dining and singing!

Since Mamma Mia! THE PARTY opened in 2019 over 275,000 guests have been welcomed to Nikos Taverna on the island of Skopelos, the stunning location where most of the exteriors of the first Mamma Mia! film were shot.

The current cast performing includes Javier Rasero as Nikos, Scarlet Gabriel as Debbie, Luke Friend as Adam, Noah Sinigaglia as Konstantina, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Tamara Perks as Nina, Lorraine Chappell as Kate (at certain performances), Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Allie Ho Chee as Bella (at certain performances), Rosie Rowlands as Bella (at certain performances), Dawn Spence as Grandma, Claudia Bradley, Ellis Dackombe, Jessica Spalis, Jamie Birkett, Caline Hampartzoumian, Robban Hogstrom, and Maison Kelley.

The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

Nikos and his wife Kate run the exotic and wonderful Nikos Taverna together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and timeless ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they enjoy a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to ABBA's greatest hits.

Food is at the heart of the experience and a menu has been created that delivers the finest Greece has to offer, made from the best, freshest ingredients. Guests are served a traditional mezze followed by the iconic Greek salad of fresh tomatoes, cucumber and feta. The main course of confit lamb shoulder and slow-cooked beef is served with roasted garlic potatoes, courgette peperonata, romesco and aromatic jus. For vegetarian and vegan guests, there is roasted cauliflower with a lemon-herb dressing served alongside a tomato stuffed with lentil ragout. A sumptuous Greek lemon cake served with confit orange skin and citrus yoghurt is the perfect end to this delicious meal. Vegan guests are served traditional loukoumades, delicious dough balls, accompanied by a sweet fig jam.

Guests can get the ultimate Mamma Mia! THE PARTY experience with one of the available packages. The Platinum Package provides a Tier A ticket in a prime location, a cast meet and greet with a tableside photo opportunity, champagne on arrival, half a bottle of Nikos house wine and a Mamma Mia! THE PARTY merchandise party pack. Guests can also upgrade their existing booking by adding the VIP upgrade package, taking their experience to the next level with champagne on arrival, half a bottle of Nikos house wine and a Mamma Mia! THE PARTY merchandise party pack.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London version of Mamma Mia! THE PARTY, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by Sally Davies for U-Live.