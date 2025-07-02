New Board Member Elected to Society of London Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lil Lambley, Managing Director and Executive Producer at Anthology Theatre Productions, has been elected to the Board of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT).

Lil brings a wealth of experience to the Board. Prior to joining Anthology, she held senior positions as a general manager in the West End at Sonia Friedman Productions and the Ambassador Theatre Group. She has also worked as a theatre consultant specialising in business affairs, budgeting and financial analysis, and contract strategy. In addition, she serves on the board of Headlong Theatre Company.

At the recent SOLT AGM, the following board members were also re-elected:

Alan Finch, Managing Director, Cameron Mackintosh Ltd

Henny Finch, Executive Director, Donmar Warehouse

Tali Pelman, Group Creative Managing Director, Stage Entertainment

Mark Rubinstein, Producer and Director

SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex said, “We are delighted to welcome Lil to the SOLT Board and look forward to working with her. Her deep knowledge of West End theatre and her strategic expertise will be a tremendous asset. We also congratulate all of our re-elected board members and thank them, and the existing Board, for their continued commitment.”

