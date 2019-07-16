New August To October Season Announced At The Finborough Theatre

The Finborough Theatre's Autumn season features three premieres, all discovered by the Finborough Theatre's Artistic Director Neil McPherson - another Finborough rediscovery from a classic British playwright, written in 1970, but never before seen in London, alongside two European premieres from female playwrights - a hit Off Broadway play from the United States, and a multi-award-winning new play from New Zealand/ Aotearoa.

The season opens with the London premiere of a 1970 touching domestic family drama, Go Bang Your Tambourine by Philip King, playing 6-31 August 2019. Following the death of his mother, devoted Salvation Army member David lives alone in their North Country house. But tongues begin wagging when Bess, a local barmaid, moves in as his lodger...

The season continues with the European premiere of Anahera by Emma Kinane, returning to the Finborough Theatre where it received a staged reading in Vibrant 2018 - A Festival of Finborough Playwrights. Winner of the Most Outstanding New New Zealand Play at the Wellington Theatre Awards, Anahera is a stunning new play on parenting and childhood, following a newly qualified M?ori social worker supporting the distraught parents of a missing child. It plays 3-28 September 2019.

Rounding off our Autumn season is another European premiere, The Niceties, an Off Broadway hit by Eleanor Burgess, a new American playwright in her European debut. An ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper on the American Revolution. But as the question turns to who gets to tell the story of America, and how, the fault lines of racial and generational divides are sharply illuminated. It plays 1-26 October 2019.

Finborough Theatre Artistic Director Neil McPherson says: "Our new season features three richly different plays I have discovered for the Finborough Theatre, including a rediscovery from a classic British playwright, written in 1970 but now seen in London for the very first time, alongside two stunning new plays, both by female playwrights new to the UK, from the United States and New Zealand/ Aotearoa.

The Finborough Arms, our pub home, was taken over by an entirely new management and extensively refurbished at the end of last year, and now offers a wide menu of traditional pub favourites, all cooked on the premises.

As the Finborough Theatre's 40th anniversary in 2020 draws ever closer, please do consider celebrating with us by becoming a Friend of the Finborough Theatre. We are a registered charity, receiving no public funding of any kind, and your membership plays a vital role in supporting one of London's most acclaimed Off West End theatres. There are four categories of Friends, each named after a theatrical figure resident in nearby Brompton Cemetery, and each offering you a wide range of benefits in return for your support.

I look forward to welcoming you."

For more information, please visit the website or follow the Finborough on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





