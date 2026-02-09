National Theatre to Stage Winsome Pinock's THE AUTHENTICATOR

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals have begun for award-winning playwright Winsome Pinnock's (Leave Taking) new play The Authenticator, marking the first time one of her plays has premiered at the National Theatre.

The gripping gothic psychological thriller reunites Winsome with National Theatre Artistic Associate and Director Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman) following their collaboration on Rockets and Blue Lights.

As previously announced, casting includes Rakie Ayola as Abi, Sylvestra Le Touzel as Fen and Cherrelle Skeete as Marva.

Soon after inheriting her family's stately home, eccentric artist Fenella Harford discovers a stash of hidden diaries and enlists a young academic, Marva, to confirm their authenticity.

Joined by Marva's brilliant but overlooked mentor, Abi, the three women come together to seek the truth, soon realising that secrets at the heart of Harford Hall were darker than they could have imagined.

Joining director Miranda Cromwell in the artistic team is set designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Tingying Dong, composer Femi Temowo, movement director Shelley Maxwell, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, voice coach Hazel Holder and staff director Dubheasa Lanipekun.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 26 March to 9 May 2026, press performance on Thursday 2 April 2026.

Tickets are on sale now, nationaltheatre.org.uk