National Theatre Faces Redundancies Amidst Structural Changes

The National Theatre has announced a structural change to its commercial arm, which has resulted in redundancies being carried out at the company.

"We have recently taken the decision to refine our operating structure and business model for transferring work beyond the South Bank," the company said in a statement. "Regrettably, this structural change has led to some roles being made redundant, following a period of consultation with the staff affected."

This comes after the announcement that National Theatre Productions executive producer Kash Bennett, current Society of London Theatre president, will leave the company in September this year, Arts Professional reports.

The National Theatre provided the following statement to BroadwayWorld:

The National Theatre’s aim is to serve audiences around the globe by sharing our work live and digitally, offering the widest access to high quality theatre in the world. We have recently taken the decision to refine our operating structure and business model for transferring work beyond the South Bank. This new model will not reduce our ambition to share our work with global audiences – our work will continue to be shared widely – with The National Theatre taking the lead in transferring work in close partnership with external co-producers a show-by-show basis. Regrettably, this structural change has led to some roles being made redundant, following a period of consultation with the staff affected. We’re incredibly mindful of the impact on our staff and our focus is on supporting them through the process and the changes as the new structure is embedded.