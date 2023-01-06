Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nadine Dorries Criticises ACE Funding Cuts to English National Opera

The former Culture Secretary called the decision 'lazy' and 'politically motivated'

Jan. 06, 2023  
Former Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, has spoken publically for the first time about the Arts Council England's cut to the ENO, calling it 'lazy' and 'politically motivated'.

Dorries was recently named Number 1 in The Stage 100, a list of the 100 most influential figures in UK theatre, for her incredibly negative contribution to the industry. The Stage stated:

Not only did one-time culture secretary Nadine Dorries take a wrecking ball to opera and new writing, she also - for good measure - demolished the arm's-length principle of arts funding and with it the authority of the Arts Council.

Dorries took to Twitter to respond to The Stage and comment on the decision for the first time.

Dorries said that ACE's 100% cut to ENO's funding had been "pulled as a stunt to try [to] reverse levelling up and funding being transferred to poorer communities in the north of England".

In a highly controversial move, ACE cut all of the opera company's funding and then offered the ENO £17 million to develop a new business model and relocate out of London.

Dorries said funding had not been removed from London to the north in "one fell swoop" but was a four-year programme starting with £24 million in the first year, adding: "If there ever was a case for the decision for arms-length bodies to be brought under political control, ACE have just made it."

Photo Credit: Chris McAndrew

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0



